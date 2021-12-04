Flamengo has a verbal agreement with Carlos Carvalhal; coach negotiates “friendly termination with Braga; know more

Credit: Disclosure / Braga

With a contract in force with Braga until June 2022, coach Carlos Carvalhal is ready with Flamengo to take charge of the team next season. However, there are still steps to be overcome until the contract is signed.

O fans.com found that the verbal agreement took place this Friday night after a video conference between the vice president of football Marcos Braz, the executive director Bruno Spindel, the businessman Bruno Macedo and the coach himself.

Now, the question that needs to be resolved is when the coach will take over Flamengo. The tendency is for him to be released by Braga only from the next 30th of the month, but the red-black directors are putting pressure to get his release immediately.

Carlos Carvalhal had been negotiating since the end of October to extend his contract until June 2023. However, the coach stopped negotiations after the red-black board contacted him to replace Renato Gaúcho.

Carlos Carvalhal, 55, will have a meeting with the president of Braga, António Salvador, this Sunday, after the match between Braga and Estoril Praia, for the Portuguese Championship, who wants to leave the club to lead Flamengo.

In this conversation, there will be a definition of immediate release or not for Flamengo. With 22 points, Braga occupies fourth place in the competition. The team, therefore, is in the fight for a place in the Europa League 2022/2023.

In the last meeting with the coach, the top hat offered two more years of contract and a salary increase. The appreciation would put him on a level close to Sergio Conceição, Rúbem Amorim and Jorge Jesus, coach of Porto, Sporting and Benfica, respectively.

Braga does not intend to facilitate the departure of the coach to Flamengo

First of all, Braga does not want to facilitate the departure of the coach in the middle of the European season. And, therefore, it does not waive the full payment of the contractual fine of 10 million euros (R$ 127.9 million, at the current price).

Of course, the red-black board will not invest this amount to get him out of Braga. But he bets on the good relationship that Marcos Braz has with António Salvador to sew an agreement that is good for all sides.

After firing Renato Gaúcho last Monday, Flamengo targeted Marcelo Gallardo as their plan A. However, the high salary demand and the “giant” technical committee prevent the Argentine from being hired.

Soon after giving up on the River Plate coach, Jorge Jesus was once again a theme behind the scenes at Flamengo. Despite the close relationship with the rubro-negro leaders, the coach has no plans to return to work outside Europe.

However, president Rodolfo Landim once again dreamed of Mister’s return after Benfica’s defeat by Sporting, this Friday, in Lisbon. After all, the red fans used scarves to express their dissatisfaction with the coach’s work.

Meanwhile, he accepted the economic parameters presented by Flamengo. Finally, the board gave him carte blanche to set up his technical committee. In this scenario, the only thing missing is for the coach to get his release from Braga to be the commander of the red-black team in the 2022 season.

