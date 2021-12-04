Flamengo would have ruled out the signings of Jorge Jesus and Marcelo Gallardo | Flamengo



Jorge Jesus – Gilvan de Souza / O Dia Agency

Published 12/3/2021 2:05 PM

Rio – The main favorites of Flamengo fans, coaches Marcelo Gallardo and Jorge Jesus will not lead the Rio de Janeiro club in early 2022. According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, Rubro-Negro ruled out the hiring of the Argentine and Portuguese.

Idol of Flamengo fans, Jorge Jesus would have said that he would accept to return to the club, but only as of May, when his contract with Benfica de Portugal ends. The trainer rules out terminating his contract before expiry. With that, the Rio club will have to look for another name.

Gallardo, on the other hand, would have signaled with the request for 5 million dollars (approximately R$ 28 million reais) tax-free only for him per year. Monthly it would give something around R$ 2 million. The salary would be higher than that of Gabigol and David Luiz, who has the highest income in the cast. The values ​​scared Flamengo.

Carlos Carvalhal seems the closest name to a hit. According to Portuguese journalist Gonçalo Lopes, the commander had already asked for the release of Braga, the club that has a contract until mid-2022 to close with Rubro-Negro.