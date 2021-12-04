Flávia gets involved with Guilherme and becomes Paula’s employee · TV News

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will hook a new party in The More Life, The Better!. The dancer will engage in an affair with Guilherme (Mateus Solano) when she kisses, this time, for real the doctor in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. Then she will also have some luck in her professional life and will be hired as an employee of Paula (Giovanna Antonelli).

In scenes planned to air from the next day 1 , the young woman will have already left jail, where she will have been threatened by Cora (Valentina Bandeira). She will have got rid of the enemy by asking Neném (Vladimir Brichta) for help.

However, the dancer will also be one step closer to death after being shot. After being hospitalized, the girl and Guilherme will start to get even closer. So much so that she will put an end to her relationship with Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra).

But that doesn’t mean that Flávia and the doctor will have an easy relationship either. He, for example, will be annoyed by the comments the girl will make during a dinner. The dancer will then infuriate him once and for all by taking the surgeon’s wallet and leaving the restaurant before he pays the bill.

Despite the cat-and-mouse dynamics, the two will kiss, but Guilherme will be rude to the young woman, who will ask to stay at Murilo’s house right away. Later, the doctor won’t be able to get his new lover out of his mind. By the way, his marriage will fall apart from time to time when this romance of the “almost dead” develops in the story.

Flávia will gain new professional prospects, as she will get a job from Paula at Cosméticos Terrare. Everything indicates that it will take a new direction in the next chapters of the series.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded. The story runs until May 2022.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.