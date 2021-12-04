Flu: MS confirms sending 160,000 vaccines to Rio on Monday | Rio de Janeiro



Rio de Janeiro – 12/01/2021 – RIO DE JANEIRO – Flu vaccination at the Heitor Beltrão health center, in Tijuca – Fabio Costa/Agencia O Dia

Posted 03/12/2021 17:55 | Updated 12/3/2021 5:56 PM

Rio – The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Friday afternoon, that the 160,000 doses of the flu vaccine planned for the state of Rio will be sent next Monday (60). The stock of doses in municipal health posts ended this Friday. This Saturday, there will be no immunization against the flu in the city of Rio.

The 160,000 doses that will be sent on Monday are relocated from the surplus from vaccination campaigns against the flu in the states of Espírito Santo and Roraima. There will be 100,000 doses from Espírito Santo and 60,000 from Roraima, according to the health departments of the two states.

Vaccination in the city of Rio, which is experiencing an outbreak of flu, took place this week from 200,000 doses that had been transferred from Espírito Santo. According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the flu vaccination campaign in April, the folder has delivered more than 6.4 million doses of the immunizing agent to the state. In all, 80 million doses were acquired and distributed in the country.