Fluminense makes proposal by Felipe Melo

This week, Fluminense presented a proposal to hire defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras. His contract is nearing the end, scheduled for December this year, so he will be free on the market soon. The ‘GE’ information was confirmed by our report.

In an exclusive interview with TNT Sports, on the program ‘De Placa’, the President of alviverde, Maurício Galiotte, ruled out the possibility of the club renewing it with the steering wheel. The reason would be related to the request made by the player to get renewal for another two years. For the manager, it would not be a good decision for the club, as it would mean having him on the team until he is 40 years old, old age.

He is now 38 years old, he is 39 now, so these are situations that I don’t think are legitimate. In my opinion, two years is a situation that I would not do, that’s it, simple as that,” said the president.

This Friday afternoon (3), the president of Fluminense, Mario Bittencourt, revealed that the tricolor striker asked to hire Felipe Melo after the duel between the teams in November:

Fred said: “Wow, President. We have to have this Felipe Melo here with us. The man is tough on the field, terrible. He managed to get back a penalty.”

Recently two-time champion of the Libertadores, he also collects a Copa do Brasil and a Brasileirão for Verdão.