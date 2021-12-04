Former Flamengo says Jorge Jesus won’t do the same as 2019 if he returns to the club: ‘It was the perfect storm’

Cristóvão Borges, ex-Flemish and currently without a club, bet that Jorge Jesus would not be able to repeat the same performance of 2019 if he returned to the Gávea team today

In an interview with podcast “charla“, the coach Christopher Borges, ex-Flamengo and currently without a club, he bet that Jorge Jesus would not be able to repeat the same performance of 2019 if he left the Benfica and return to Gávea’s team today.

Cristóvão, who directed Rubro-Negro in 2015, stressed that the mister he could win titles, but argued that the foreigner would not be able to repeat the beautiful and intense football of his 1st time due to a series of factors.

“I’ll tell you something: I even wanted it to happen, for Jesus to return (to Flamengo). He won’t do the same. Even he won’t be able to make it happen the same (it happened in 2019)”, he said.

“He can be champion, he can make the team play well and be dominant. He can. But like 2019, it doesn’t“, he pointed out.

“The thing about 2019 is what we say: the perfect storm, the alignment of the stars. It’s a conversion of several things that worked out at that time,” he argued.

Borges then cited the signing of midfielder Gerson as an example of the “perfect storm”.

“I’ll give you an example that nobody talks about, but it’s for you to see how things fit together: Gerson arrived at Flamengo because Cuéllar wanted to leave, because he had a proposal from Saudi Arabia“, he recalled.

“The Flamengo team was set up and fitted with Cuéllar, the guy was the idol of the crowd, but the proposal was very good and he left. Then they bring Gerson and… The team gets better!“he exclaimed.

“Then comes Pablo Marí and you build an entire defense with European experience, who knows how to play on high lines. I had little time to train, but there were parts of training that you didn’t even need to do, because they already knew how to do it. It was like saying: ‘Let’s jump straight to page 20‘”, compared.















