Fortaleza and Corinthians join the G-6; Grêmio and Bahia continue in despair; see projections | brazilian series a

Anyway, Brasileirão managed to balance all teams with the same number of games. After four matches this Friday night, there are only two rounds left for the championship, which already has Atlético-MG as champion.

Fortaleza was the highlight of the night, beating Juventude by 1-0 and guaranteeing unpublished rating to Libertadores. Now, it’s up to Leão to confirm his place in the G-6, which is also nearby. The probability is 98%. Corinthians has a 99% chance of going directly to the group stage.

At the bottom of the table, Atlético-GO is celebrating, which also won 1-0, against Chapecoense, and ended any opportunity to play in the Series B next year. Athletico scored the minimum score in Cuiabá and need only one point to avoid relegation.

Dourado, by the way, fell sharply in the table and is now close to the Z-4, in 16th, with 43 points, the same as Juventude, which is in 15th for the number of victories. Now, the Mato Grosso team has an 18% chance of falling, while the Gauchos account for 12%.

Bahia, 17th, and Grêmio, 18th, still have the worst odds to be in the second division next year. The numbers have changed little from previous situations. The Bahians have a 75% chance of relegation, and the Tricolor, with 91%.

The projections are from the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.

