Fortaleza beats Juventude, and guarantees an unprecedented place in the Copa Libertadores – 12/03/2021

Fortaleza beat Juventude by 1-0 tonight (3), at Castelão, for the 36th round of the Brasileirão, and secured their unprecedented spot in the next Copa Libertadores. The winning and qualifying goal was scored by Valentín Depietri.

The result takes the Lion to 55 points, in fifth place. Behind the team are Bragantino, with 53, and Fluminense, with 51, in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Juve has 43 points, occupying the 15th position.

On Monday (6), for the 37th round, both teams will play away from home. Ju visits São Paulo, at 19:00 (GMT), in a direct confrontation to get away from the relegation zone. Leão, on the other hand, now seeking to guarantee a place in the group stage of the Libertadores, will face Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal, at 20h.

Who did well: Valentín Depietri

This one had a star! When the game seemed to be heading towards a draw, the young Argentinean Valentín Depietri entered the final stage, and, in his first opportunity, he took advantage of Douglas’s failure and scored the winning goal for Fortaleza. In 15 minutes on the field, he was more decisive than his attacking colleagues at Leão. It was the striker’s first goal for the club, which earned the team the unprecedented classification of the main competition in South America.

Who was bad: Robson

Top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals, with ten goals, Robson did not collaborate with the attacks of the hosts against Juve. He missed two clear scoring chances: in the first, he submitted very poorly and sent them out; in the second, he stopped at Douglas’s defense. In addition to the lost chances, the number 7 shirt also gave Vitor Mendes a hard tackle, which earned him a yellow card, but which could have been a different color.

Fortaleza dominates the game, lacks aim and wins in the end

Fortaleza was dominant from start to finish, scaring goalkeeper Douglas on several occasions. What made Leão’s life difficult was the lack of aim at Castelão: there were still good opportunities, such as Robson’s shots, twice, Éderson and Osvaldo, who went outside or into the hands of the opposing archer. Only 36 minutes into the final stage, with Depietri, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team secured the three points.

Closed, Youth is in danger, but suffers from defense failure

If in the first half Juventude only closed to avoid being knocked out, in the final stage the Gauchos advanced further to seek the goal. Although they finished less, they had better chances. First, Sorriso headed for Marcelo Boeck’s great defense. In the sequence, Ricardo Bueno lost a clear chance, and Vitor Mendes sent the beam. There was still time for William Matheus to take advantage of the leftovers in the area and fill his foot, but send him out. The defensive bolt strategy seemed to work, but a failure by Douglas and Vitor Mendes led to the home team’s goal and spoiled the visiting team’s plans.

game timeline

After a lukewarm, goalless first half, Fortaleza opened the scoring in the 36th minute of the second half, with Depietri.

Close to a great performance, Douglas fails at the end of the game

With Juventude’s lock on Castelão, goalkeeper Douglas Friedrich stood out and was forced to make beautiful saves, especially in the final stage. In less than seven minutes, the archer made three good interventions, the main one being a kick by Robson, in the face of the goal, which stopped at the opposing archer. However, in the 36th minute, in a defense outing, he played badly, kicked hard for Vitor Mendes and practically handed the ball to Depietri, who advanced alone and kicked into the corner to open the scoring.

DATASHEET

Fortaleza 1 x 0 Youth

Date: 12/03/2021

Hour: 9 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ) and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro (RJ)

Yellow cards: Robson (Fortaleza) and Lucas Crispim (Fortaleza)

Red cards:

Goals: Valentín Depietri (Fortaleza), 36′ of the 2nd time.

Strength: Boeck; Tinga, Titi and Jussa; Pikachu, Felipe (Lucas Lima), Ederson, Matheus Vargas (Romarinho) and Lucas Crispim (Osvaldo); David (Depietri) and Robson (Wellington Paulista). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Youth: Douglas; Michel, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Jadson, Dawhan, Castilho (Bruninho) and Wescley (Chico); Sorriso and Ricardo Bueno… Technician: Emerson Avila.