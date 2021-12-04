Fortaleza has an audience record for Castelão in 2021 in classification for Libertadores

Fortaleza’s unprecedented classification for the 2022 Copa Libertadores had a record attendance at Arena Castelão, in the 1-0 victory over Juventude-RS, this Friday, 3, for the 36th round of Serie A: 45 thousand fans attended in the historic night for the Pici club, the highest number since the fans returned to the stadium, in October this year.

With the possibility of guaranteeing itself in the continental competition with a triumph, Tricolor had the support of the fans, who mobilized to attend the duel in good numbers. Partial tickets sold and members’ check-in already indicated the record attendance.

Even before the final whistle, the Lion reported that 45,398 people were present at the Gigante da Boa Vista, with an income of R$ 802,862.00.

It was the largest public registered at Castelão since the authorization of the State Government for the fans to return, in October, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Until then, the largest number belonged to the game Ceará x Corinthians-SP, which had 35,693 fans.

