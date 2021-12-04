Fortaleza wins Youth and wins unprecedented ranking for Libertadores – Play

O Fortaleza is guaranteed in the 2022 Libertadores Cup. The Tricolor of Steel won the Juventude by 1 to 0 at Castelão full for the 36th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals and made history this Friday night (3) by qualifying for the South American competition, and the will compete for the 1st time in 2022.

The winning goal of the Lion was scored by Depietri, 36 minutes into the 2nd half, causing the 45,398 fans that filled Castelão to explode. A gigantic party.

With the important victory, the Steel Tricolor reached the 55 points and took 5th place. The tricolor team is guaranteed at least in the Libertadores Preliminary Phase, now seeking, in the final two rounds, a direct spot, which goes up to the 6th place in Serie A.

In the 37th round, Fortaleza will face Cuiabá, on Monday (6), at 20:00, at Arena Cuiabá.

The game

From the beginning of the match, the proposals of Fortaleza and Juventude were opposite and very clear. With the Tricolor de Aço with the ball, always in the attacking field, while the team from Rio Grande do Sul, very solid defensively, bet on its main characteristic to come out on counterattacks and surprise.

And the Lion was dangerous in the first minutes, with Ederson demanding great defense of Douglas.

On the rebound of the throw, David he headed, the ball hit the defender of Juventude and the leonine players asked for a penalty. The referee went to the VAR, but called a foul in Victor Mendes.

Leão kept the pressure on for at least the 15th minute, but spaces were rare and when the chance came, Robson he missed the finalization badly.

Only after the 30 minutes did Juventude’s team come out a little more, however, without taking any danger to the goal of Marcelo Boeck.

And with an opponent so well closed, Fortaleza didn’t create more until the end of the 1st half.

Fortaleza surpassed the 2019 season and achieved the best score in the history of football in Ceará in Serie A

unpublished vacancy

The final stage started with Juventude playing more and giving more spaces to Fortaleza.

In one of those tricolor escapades, Pikachu found Robson, who submitted to a great defense by Douglas Friedrich.

The game became more open and the jaconero team responded with a great chance, with Marcelo Boeck defending Sorriso’s header, in the 20th minute.

Already with a very offensive team with Osvaldo, Romarinho, Wellington Paulista, Lucas Lima and Depiétri, the Lion went all the way to the attack in search of the victory that would give him a place in the Libertadores.

Tricolor even had a scare in the 32nd minute, with a header into the post by Vitor Mendes, but in the next attack the tricolor goal came out.

Vojvoda celebrates classification for Libertadores with athletes

On minute 36, goalkeeper Douglas took a very bad goal kick, complicating defender Vitor Mendes, who did not dominate and Depiétri, smart, kept the ball, advanced and hit to score the goal of Leão.

From then on, Juventude went to despair, since the defeat would keep them with chances of falling to Serie B, but in the few attacks in the aerial play, the leonine defense was safe.

And the tricolor fans, who threw a beautiful party at Castelão, waited for the final whistle in the 51st minute to explode in the stands and celebrate the club’s historic achievement by winning a spot in the 2022 Libertadores.

DATASHEET

FORTRESS 1 X 0 YOUTH

Local: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE) Date: December 3, 2021, Friday

December 3, 2021, Friday Schedule: 21 hours (from Brasilia)

21 hours (from Brasilia) Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (RJ-Fifa)

Bruno Arleu de Araújo (RJ-Fifa) Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique de Correa (RJ-Fifa) and Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro (RJ)

Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique de Correa (RJ-Fifa) and Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro (RJ) VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ) Yellow cards: Lucas Crispim and Robson (Fortress)

Lucas Crispim and Robson (Fortress) GOALS: Depietri, 36 minutes into the 2nd T (Fortaleza)

Depietri, 36 minutes into the 2nd T (Fortaleza) STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Titi and Matheus Jussa; Yago Pikachu, Éderson, Felipe (Lucas Lima), Matheus Vargas (Romarinho) and Lucas Crispim (Osvaldo); David (Depietri) and Robson (Wellington Paulista)

Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Titi and Matheus Jussa; Yago Pikachu, Éderson, Felipe (Lucas Lima), Matheus Vargas (Romarinho) and Lucas Crispim (Osvaldo); David (Depietri) and Robson (Wellington Paulista) Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

YOUTH: Douglas Friedrich; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Jadson (Capixaba), Dawhan, Guilherme Castilho (Bruninho) and Wescley (Chico); Smile and Ricardo Bueno

Douglas Friedrich; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Jadson (Capixaba), Dawhan, Guilherme Castilho (Bruninho) and Wescley (Chico); Smile and Ricardo Bueno Technician: Emerson Ávila