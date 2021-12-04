Found in Chile dinosaur fossils with ‘deadly’ tail

Chilean scientists found fossils of a strange-looking dog-sized dinosaur in the south of the country that had a unique slashing-tail weapon. Some of these dinosaurs had pointed tails that could be used as piercing weapons. Others had club-like tails. The study about the novelty was published in the magazine nature.

The new species has something never seen before in any animal: seven pairs of “blades” set aside like a slashing weapon used by ancient Aztec warriors, said Alex Vargas, a paleontologist at the University of Chile and lead author of the study.

“It’s a really unusual weapon,” he said. “Prehistoric animal books for kids need to be updated and get this weird tail in there. (…) It seems crazy.”

combination of features

A herbivore, the animal had a combination of characteristics from different species that initially confounded paleontologists. The rear end, including its tail weapon, looked similar to a stegosaurus, so the researchers called it the Elengassen Stegouros. However, after the team examined the pieces of skull and performed five different DNA analyses, the conclusion was that it was distantly related to stegosaurus.

In fact, the animal was a rare southern hemisphere member of the family of ankylosaurus, tank-like dinosaurs. Vargas called it “the lost branch of the Ankylosaurus family.” (The name Stegoules, however, did and can easily be confused with the better known stegosaurus.)

The fossil is about 72 million to 75 million years old. It appears to be an adult, based on the way the bones are fused together, Vargas said. He was found with the front flat on his stomach and the back tilted to a lower level, almost as if he had been trapped in quicksand, Vargas said.

small height

From the birdlike snout to the tip of the tail, ​​o Stegoules it was about six feet long. Vargas noted, however, that, in terms of height, the animal only reached the thighs of humans.

The tail probably served as a defense against large predators, which were also likely impacted by protruding carapace-like bones. they made the Stegoules “chewables,” Vargas asserted.

