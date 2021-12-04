Francisco: walking through history attracted by the dream of God, not the war of hate

God’s dream of “a humanity without walls of separation, freed from enmity”. God “calls us not to resign ourselves to a divided world, to divided Christian communities,” the Pope said in his last speech in Cypriot lands. The denunciation of the concentration camps in Libya, where men and women are tortured, sold and enslaved, and of the “disease” of getting used to these tragedies: against it there is no antibiotic.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

The ecumenical prayer with migrants at the Parish Church of Santa Cruz, in Nicosia, this Friday (03/12), was the last public commitment of Pope Francis in Cypriot lands.

“It gives me great joy to be here with you and conclude my visit to Cyprus with this prayer meeting,” Francis said, especially thanking the young migrants for their testimonies.

A community that embodies God’s dream

After listening to them, one can better understand “the prophetic power of the Word of God, which says through the Apostle Paul: “They are no longer foreigners or migrants, but fellow citizens of the saints and members of the house of God,” the Pope said. .

This is the prophecy of the Church: a community that – with all its human limitations – embodies God’s dream. Because God also dreams, like you, Mariamie, who comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo and defines himself as “full of dreams”. Like you, God dreams of a world of peace, where your children live like brothers and sisters.















The Parish Church of Santa Cruz in Nicosia

Hatred has polluted our relations between Christians

Then Francis said that the testimonies of the migrant brothers and sisters “are like a “mirror” for us Christian communities.” Thamara, who hails from Sri Lanka, said migrants are not “numbers, individuals to catalogue” but “brothers, friends, believers, close to each other”. Maccolins, who hails from Cameroon, said that during his lifetime, he was “wounded by hatred.” “He reminds us that hatred has also polluted our relationships between Christians. And this leaves marks, deep marks that last for a long time. It is a poison from which it is difficult to detoxify. It’s a distorted mentality that, instead of making us recognize as brothers, makes us see us as adversaries, as rivals”, stressed the Pope.

Walking from conflict to communion

Rohz, from Iraq, said he is “a person on the move”. According to the Pope, he reminds us “that we too are a community on the way, we walk from conflict to communion.

On this path, which is long and made up of ups and downs, the differences between us should not cause us fear, but rather our closures and prejudices, which prevent us from truly meeting and walking together. The closures and prejudices rebuild between us that wall of separation that Christ broke down, that is, enmity.

“Jesus comes to meet us with the face of a marginalized and discarded brother; with the face of the despised, repelled, caged migrant, but also of the migrant who is on a journey towards something, towards hope, towards a more human coexistence” , Francisco said.















Some refugees present in Santa Cruz in Nicosia

A humanity without walls of separation

According to the Pope, God “also calls us not to resign ourselves to a divided world, to divided Christian communities, but to walking through history attracted by God’s dream: a humanity without walls of separation, freed from enmity, no more foreigners, but just fellow citizens”.

Francisco concluded, hoping that this island, “marked by a painful division”, could “become with the grace of God a laboratory of brotherhood”, where God’s dream “is translated into a daily journey, made up of concrete steps, of conflict to communion, from hate to love, from flight to encounter”.















A banner with the image of the Pope beside the barrier that marks the beginning of the UN buffer zone next to the Church of Santa Cruz in Nicosia

True concentration camps before our eyes

“The worst thing is that we are getting used to it: ‘Ah, yes, a boat sank today, so many people missing.’ But this habit is a serious disease and there is no antibiotic against this disease. We must fight this addiction of getting used to it with the tragedies we see on television and other media. Looking at you, I think of so many who had to go back because they were rejected and ended up in lagers, veritable concentration camps, where women are sold, men enslaved and tortured.” “Many times”, Francisco said, interrupted by applause, “we ask ourselves how it was possible that the concentration camps of the last century were built, but the same is happening today on the neighboring coasts…”.

“I have heard some testimonies about this: places of torture, places of sale of people, I say this because it is my responsibility to help open their eyes,” the Pope said.

“Forced migration is not a tourist habit, please! The sin that we have within us makes us think, “Poor people, poor people!” With the “poor people”, we cancel everything. It is the suffering of brothers and sisters that we cannot silence. Those who gave everything they had to get on a boat at night, not knowing if they would arrive. And then many who ended up in concentration camps, places of confinement and slavery. This is the story of this developed civilization we call the West.”

The barbed wire, hate war

One last word, the Pope says that he cannot remain silent: “The barbed wire… Here I see one. This is a war of hate that a country lives. Barbed wires elsewhere are made to keep out the refugee. Those who come to ask for freedom, bread, help, brotherhood, joy, those who flee from hatred find themselves facing a hatred called barbed wire. May the Lord awaken the conscience of all of us in the face of these things. Sorry if I said it as it is, but we cannot remain silent and look the other way in this culture of indifference.”