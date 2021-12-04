Frias hires a company without employees for R$3.8 million without a bid

× Photo: Roberto Castro / Mtur

The Secretary of culture, under the management of Mario Colds (photo), hired no bidding a company without employees and headquartered in a mailbox inside a virtual office by BRL 3.8 million, says O Globo.

THE Imperial Construction Company Eireli, from Paraíba, shall provide services of conservation and maintenance of the Audiovisual Technical Center. The União building brings together relics of national cinema in Benfica, in the north of Rio.

A technical study carried out in August, commissioned by the CTAv itself, pointed out risk of fire and collapse of part of the structure. The document emphasizes that there are “unevenness of tiles on the front facade”, what can fall at any time.

The contractor, founded in 2019, belongs to Danielle Nunes de Araújo, who received emergency aid from the government for eight months.

The contract was signed by Frias in November, through an ordinance. The company is located 2,400 km from Rio de Janeiro and has a virtual office specialized in doing “mail management”.

AO Globo, Danielle said that she usually holds meetings on the spot to deal with contracts. The owner, however, stated not remember having received in person the owner or any employee of Imperial.

According to the Ministry of Economy’s database, Construtora Imperial did not record any employee in its last declaration of the Annual Social Information Report, delivered in 2019.