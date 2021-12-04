Friday! Chico Pinheiro does ‘striptease’, takes off his suit and displays Atlético-MG shirt live | Television



Chico Pinheiro Strips Live – Reproduction

Published 12/03/2021 12:12

Rio – Journalist Chico Pinheiro, 68 years old, anchor of “Bom Dia Brasil”, was happy with the title of Atlético-MG on Thursday night and broke protocol this Friday by taking off the suit he was wearing and display the club jersey live.

“I’m going to do something today that I’ve been asked several times… And I’ve never come like this (with the team shirt), but today I promised to do it and I’ll do it now…”, said the journalist, who started take off the suit.

The presenter Ana Maria Braga, who was in a link with Chico to talk about the attractions of “Mais Você”, joined in the fun. “Chico’s strip early on,” he joked. “After 50 years, we will see Chico Pinheiro’s team,” said sports journalist Felipe Andreolli.

“Here it is! Here it is a rooster and this has never been seen on television. Here it is a rooster!”, said Chico Pinheiro, who even rehearsed a little dance, happy as he was. The journalist also took a rooster puppet for the news. “The guys ask me: ‘Do you wear the rooster’s shirt under the suit when the rooster wins?’ friends,” he said.