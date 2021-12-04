From bingo to the Brazilian’s x-ray: the crucial behind-the-scenes points for Atlético-MG to be champion | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG are Brazilian champions, after 50 years of waiting. The cup owner has the best defense and also holds the competition’s top scorer, Hulk, with 18 goals. To end a long fast and go down in club history, the backstage needs to be sewn to perfection, or close to it. O ge listed some key points internally for Galo that help to understand the scenario outlined to place the club at the top of Brazil half a century later.

Brasileirão started against Atlético with a defeat, against Fortaleza, at home. The Libertadores and Copa do Brasil were still alive on the calendar. Mineiro’s title was still fresh, but a lot of work ahead. Even before the first round, the first of several meetings of the technical commission took place.

The Voice of the Fans – Markin: “From now on, the Rooster will dominate everything!”

Very experienced in running points, Cuca drew a real X-ray of the competition. He unraveled the rounds, pointed out and designed the club’s path, where he could lose points, highlight reaction stages and keep the “right path” always in sight.

Of course, with the knockout tournaments influencing the carriage floor. For example, the victory against Internacional, in the second round, on October 2, hours after the elimination in Libertadores, is a chapter in its own right. Rooster’s immediate reaction, with a goal from keno.

The attacker even returned to being a protagonist after an appreciation and internal confidence. He suffered from injuries, became a reserve, even had a chance to be traded (for Grêmio), but he stayed and reaped the rewards. Fruits more than tasty. It will forever be in the club’s history. If Dadá’s goal against Botafogo was immortalized, can you imagine the two from Bahia in Fonte Nova, in Salvador?

In that move of Keno’s goal against Colorado, the play was carried out by Hulk, featured apart in this title of Atlético. There are 18 goals, just two rounds away. And it all started out weird, kind of warm, with the attacker not fitting in, having public raids with Cuca (already surpassed for some time). The coach talked to the attacker. And a plan was devised in the air of Cidade do Galo, back in April/May.

The shirt 7 would not be a right wing in Brazilian football. I would act centrally, close to the opponent’s goal. It would be responsible for finishing the plays. It couldn’t have worked out better.

Never, since 2009, has a player scored so many goals for Atlético in one season (33 and counting…). There was still an off-field action to assemble the champion team. A defender.

He was the starting lineup for Atlético-GO, then best defense in Serie A in the first rounds. On the limit of playing the seventh game, he was called back to Galo, ending loan. Olhar de Cuca, who analyzed the athlete, activated the CIGA (Club’s Intelligence Center).

The football director, Rodrigo Caetano, went to Dragão to handle the “return”. Nathan arrived between the ninth and 10th rounds. He made his debut against Flamengo, a victory in the first round, so he wouldn’t be out anymore. It is, without a doubt, one of the greatest assets of the champion team.

Speaking of Rodrigo Caetano, Atlético’s football director has become the longest-serving director since the death of Eduard Maluf, in 2017. He will complete one year on January 6, 2022. His role goes far beyond hiring trade players.

It is also about managing the environment, being present in the locker room and making 30 heads, heads of 30 families, rowing in the same boat and in the same direction. Sources heard by the report also highlight the power to “kill problems” internally, without exposing facts.

But there are also light moments, relaxed, sure to “break the mood”. Or rather, build an environment of friendship and companionship. It’s already cultural. Cuca and his technical committee – with his brother Cuquinha and assistant Eudes Pedro – organize raffles and bingos, with attractive gifts such as cell phones. Everyone participates: security guards, cooks and waiters. Cristiano Nunes, the club’s physical trainer, is one of the most participative of the games.