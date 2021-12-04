Gabi Zanotti and Gabriel Pereira compete for individual awards at Bola de Prata; see how to vote

Corinthians has two representatives in the “Silver Ball” award from ESPN Brazil. For the women’s team, midfielder Gabi Zanotti competes for the most beautiful goal in the Brasileirão. For men, midfielder Gabriel Pereira is present in the category of revelation of the Brazilian Championship.

In principle, the women’s national championship was completed in September. Timão became three-time Brazilian champion after winning the first game against Palmeiras by 1-0, and the second by 3-1, at Neo Química Arena. However, the goal in Alvinegro that is in dispute was not scored in any of these clashes.

The painting by Gabi Zanotti happened in the victory against Ferroviária by 3-1, valid for the first game of the semifinal of the competition. On that occasion, the team captain sent the ball to the back of the opposing net using a bicycle. The goals competing for the award are Mari Santos, from Cruzeiro, and Gaby Soares, from Avaí/Kindermann – the club that ended its activities after the end of this season. To guarantee the Corinthians victory, click here.

As for the men’s Brasileirão, which is still in progress, the young Gabriel Pereira was chosen by the award’s analysts as one of the three main players revealed this season. The 20-year-old athlete competes with André, from Fluminense, and Zaracho, from Atlético-MG.

So far, the 38 shirt of Timão has played 19 games, scored two goals and distributed an assist in the main Brazilian tournament. Valued for his dribbling and speed on the field, Gabriel won the title for most of the second round. To guarantee the Corinthians prize, click here.

