Galo informs that tickets for the match against Bragantino are sold out

Atlético fans will be able to beat their own attendance record for the new Mineirão this Sunday (5), against Bragantino, at 4 pm (GMT). In just under four hours from the start of ticket sales for the match, Massa sold out the tickets.

All 61,573 entries for Galo’s last home match at the Brazilian Nationals were acquired by the fans. For this reason, Atleticanos will be able to beat the mark achieved against Juventude, when 61,476 attended Gigante da Pampulha to see Atlético’s victory by 2-0.

🏟️🔥 The cauldron will boil with the cry of Champion. 🏴🏳️ Tickets for #Rooster x Bragantino. Thanks, Mass! 🐔 Small batch of returns can still be returned to the system for sale.#MassaMakeTremer#BicaBiCAMpeão pic.twitter.com/5j8SbjrhqM — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) December 3, 2021

