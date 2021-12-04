Galvão Bueno congratulates Atlético for the Brazilian bi-championship – Rádio Itatiaia

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports Comments Off on Galvão Bueno congratulates Atlético for the Brazilian bi-championship – Rádio Itatiaia 0 Views

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético
Pedro Souza / Athletic

The title of the Brazilian Championship, won by Atlético, continues to pay homage to the team from Alvinegro. This Friday (3), the narrator Galvão Bueno used his social networks to congratulate the club for the bi-championship: “Congratulations Clube Atlético Mineiro!! Strong avenger rooster”, he wrote.

Galvão also highlighted the “Rooster of the turn”, in a reference to the victory by 3 to 2, over Bahia, who secured the cup this Thursday (2), in Salvador, when the Minas Gerais team left the scoreboard, losing by 2-0, but managed to score three goals in less than five minutes.

In addition, the narrator also revealed the participation of coach Cuca and striker Hulk in the program ‘Bem, Amigos’, from SportTV, commanded by him, next Monday (6), directly from Arena MRV, Atlético’s new stadium.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Anderson Barros stays at Palmeiras and will now have a mission to invest in reinforcements – 12/04/2021

Anderson Barros will be the director of Palmeiras at the beginning of Leila Pereira’s term. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved