Galvão Bueno congratulates Atlético for the Brazilian bi-championship – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético



The title of the Brazilian Championship, won by Atlético, continues to pay homage to the team from Alvinegro. This Friday (3), the narrator Galvão Bueno used his social networks to congratulate the club for the bi-championship: “Congratulations Clube Atlético Mineiro!! Strong avenger rooster”, he wrote.

Galvão also highlighted the “Rooster of the turn”, in a reference to the victory by 3 to 2, over Bahia, who secured the cup this Thursday (2), in Salvador, when the Minas Gerais team left the scoreboard, losing by 2-0, but managed to score three goals in less than five minutes.

In addition, the narrator also revealed the participation of coach Cuca and striker Hulk in the program ‘Bem, Amigos’, from SportTV, commanded by him, next Monday (6), directly from Arena MRV, Atlético’s new stadium.

Congratulations Clube Atlético Mineiro!! Avenger strong cock!! The Cock of the Turn!! Athletic Bi Champion!! On Monday, Bem, Amigos will be at the new Atlético Arena with Cuca and Hulk!! pic.twitter.com/PZMcgTwu9c — Galvão Bueno (@galvaobueno) December 3, 2021

