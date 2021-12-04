Gas allowance starts to be paid by the Federal Government in December; see if you will receive

Did you know that in some cities, cooking gas is over R$100? For this reason, the Federal Government introduced the Gas Allowance, which begins to be paid this month. Basically, the benefit is aimed at families enrolled in the CadÚnico or who or who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC). Understand more about the new social program!

I received the Bolsa Família, can I also have the Gas Aid?

First of all, this can be one of the biggest questions. Therefore, whoever received the Bolsa Família (currently Brazil Aid) will receive the Gas Aid. This is because everyone is registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) of the Federal Government.

However, for your family to be included in this payment, you must keep the data up to date. Consequently, this will ensure that the citizen does not run the risk of being left out of these programs, which are aimed at people who are in a situation of social vulnerability.

Who will receive the Gas Assistance?

Basically, keep in mind that Gas Aid paid to families enrolled in the CadÚnico. In addition, these families must have a monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$ 550) or are in the BPC (Continued Benefit Benefit).

According to the text published in the Official Gazette of the Union on November 22, 2021, the payment of Auxílio Gás will preferably be paid to women who are heads of households. Therefore, the benefit will also be granted with priority to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under monitoring of urgent protective measures.

Enrollment in Gas Assistance

In general, there will be no registration for Gas Aid in the amount of up to 50% of the 13 kg gas cylinder. Therefore, to select the families that are able to participate, the Federal Government is using the CadÚnico database. In addition, he also intends to make the payment operational through the structure of the former Bolsa Família and Auxílio Brasil.

With this, whoever receives the benefit will receive the Gas Aid on the same card without having to register to receive this payment. That’s why it’s important to keep all the data in CadÚnico updated.

requirements

– First, families with a monthly income of up to half the minimum wage (R$550, in 2021) per person;

– In addition, families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300;

– Family with income greater than three minimum wages, provided that registration is linked to inclusion in social programs in the three spheres of government;

– Finally, people who live alone and people who live on the streets (alone or with their family) can also receive.

How to register?

Periodically, municipalities carry out home visits to low-income families to carry out registration. However, this is not the only way to have a Single Registry. People and families that fall within the above mentioned incomes can look for a CRA (Social Assistance Reference Center) and request registration. The nearest address can be found on the website. Strategic Maps for Citizenship Policies (MOPS).

To register, you need to:

– Have a person responsible for the family to answer the registration questions. In addition, this person must be part of the family, live in the same house and be at least 16 years old;

– Furthermore, the person responsible must present the CPF or voter registration card. In the case of indigenous or quilombola, you can submit any other document listed below;

– Present at least one of the following documents of all family members: birth certificate; wedding certificate; CPF; identity card (RG). In addition, Administrative Birth Certificate of Indigenous People (RANI); work card; voter title.

– Finally, take a proof of address, which can be a water or electricity bill. It is not mandatory to present, but it helps to fill in the address.

What is the Cadastro Único application?

In short, the Cadastro Único application is called Meu CadÚnico and is available for free for Android and iOS. So, just go to Google Play or the App Store and download.

How do I know if I’m registered in the Cadastro Único?

There are three ways to check if you are registered in CadÚnico:

From the site:

1. Access the My CadÚnico website

2. Fill out the form with your full name, date of birth, mother’s name and select the state and county where you live.

3. Click on “Issuing”

Through the application:

1. Download the app from your operating system store (Android or iOS)

2. Open the application and click enter

3. Fill out the same form on the website: name, date of birth, mother’s name and place where you live

By phone:

1. Call 0800 707 2003.

2. Select option 5

3. The call is free, and the opening hours are from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm from Monday to Friday and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on weekends and holidays.