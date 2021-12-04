Gatinha da Cracolândia makes new revelations to Roberto Cabrini on ‘Domingo Espetacular’ – RecordTV

At the Spectacular Sunday this weekend (5), Roberto Cabrini returns to interview Lorraine Romeiro, the kitten from Cracolândia on Great Report. The young woman, who has already been appointed as the head of the drug trade at the biggest drug consumption point in Brazil and has always denied everything, including the journalist himself, makes new revelations.

Cabrini enters the maximum security prison where she is being held. Face to face with the journalist, she confesses that she lied: “I was selling drugs”. She makes other important revelations, among tears and surprising details.

Fight against Parkinson’s

In another article, the public follows the Brazilian doctor who in the United States is developing an experimental treatment that can change the lives of patients who suffer from some degenerative diseases.

Reporter André Tal interviews doctor Marc Abreu about his research in the area and makes a revelation. “From now on, I’m going to break the silence about something I’ve been trying to hide for years,” he says, before announcing that he has Parkinson’s and is taking part in the study carried out by the doctor at Yale University, where Abreu works as a professor and researcher.

special reporter from Record TV, André Tal has a career spanning more than two decades in journalism and, for eight years, he was the station’s international correspondent in New York, Tokyo and London.

At just 43 years of age, he began to show symptoms in 2018. In the article, he tells how the disease has affected his routine in recent years and shows, as a reporter and patient at the same time, how the treatment he promises to give is. better quality of life for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s, sclerosis or Parkinson’s.

