GDF hires 966 agents and reinforces the fight against dengue – Agência Brasília

The return of rain lights the alert for the Health Surveillance to intensify actions to combat dengue in Brasília. Aware of this period in which the eggs of the mosquito that transmits the disease in contact with clean and stagnant water develop, proliferating the birth of new insects, the Federal District Government (GDF) took office, this Friday (3), to 966 health agents. The hiring took place during the launch of the District Campaign to Combat the aedes aegypti, in the Urban Military Sector (SMU).

“Prevention empties hospitals, emergency care units and basic health units. This is the idea” Governor Ibaneis Rocha

Five hundred environmental surveillance agents (AVAs) and 466 community health agents (CHAs) have already started to be trained to go out on the streets and keep the dengue proliferation rates from falling, since actions to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito have not ceased during the pandemic. Between January and mid-November this year, 13,382 citizens were notified infected by the mosquito – a reduction of 70%, compared to the same period in 2020, when 46,000 cases were registered.

“In the first year of government we had a frightening number of dengue cases”, declared Governor Ibaneis Rocha during the signing of the term of investiture for the new agents. “We managed to reduce it, and what we hope with hiring you is to reduce it even more, reaching normality. Prevention empties hospitals, UPAs [unidades de pronto atendimento] and the UBSs [unidades básicas de saúde]. This is the idea.”

The contracts of environmental surveillance agents are valid for one year, and may be extended for another year. They will be responsible for inspecting the DF’s properties and also acting in other Environmental Surveillance activities. The ACSs were hired through a temporary selection process to reinforce the teams that work in all seven Health regions.

There are 605 Family Health Strategy (ESF) teams in the DF distributed in 176 UBSs. The arrival of new professionals completes the 90 teams that were without agents. They were allotted according to the needs of each region and each territorial area, according to the location of coverage of the Family Health teams.

Dengue and other diseases

“As much as we make the visit, it is important that people are aware and do preventive work at home” Gabriela Pereira Oliveira, newly appointed agent

Community health agents work in partnership with environmental surveillance agents to combat the so-called arboviruses – dengue, zika and chikungunya, transmitted by aedes aegypti. They also work on registering families for assistance from the ESF team and actively search for people who have not yet been vaccinated against covid-19 and other diseases.

According to the Secretary of Health, Manoel Pafiadache, the drop in rates is justified by the reinforcement of the government’s sanitary control actions and the population’s understanding of not leaving standing water for the mosquito’s proliferation. According to him, the new agents will act not only in combating and combating dengue, but also in the vaccination process against the new coronavirus. “That’s the importance of your arrival at such a difficult time”, he reinforced.

Gabrielle Pereira Oliveira, 21, lives in Paranoá and makes her professional debut as an Environmental Surveillance agent. Saying she was happy with the opportunity, she said that, in a week in the field, it was already possible to collect outbreaks of the mosquito, hence the importance of reinforcing basic care among the population so that its spread is prevented. “As much as we make the visit, it is important that people are aware and do preventive work at home”, he recommended.

The main mosquito breeding sites aedes aegypti they continue to be found in backyards in uncovered buckets, bowls, plant dishes, tires, clogged gutters and uncapped water tanks. Therefore, attention to these small reservoirs cannot be neglected. It is important that the entire population take 10 minutes a week to inspect the yard and possible areas that could accumulate water.