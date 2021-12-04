Geographical language: the young woman who went viral by exposing a condition that affects millions of Brazilians – 12/03/2021

Viral video published by Roberta Santos unwittingly created a network of information and support, with a spike in Google searches on geographic language, a benign oral condition, on Google.

“Research ‘geographic language’ before saying I don’t brush my tongue.”

Roberta Santos, 22, from Espírito Santo, leaves the phrase at the top of her TikTok profile. It’s an attempt to not have to, once again, rebuff unsolicited comments and advice.

In fact, long before social networks, she already had the answer ready: “Guys, this is a condition that affects the tongue, which causes these reliefs. It’s not a question of hygiene. Sometimes it burns, it changes its appearance all over day, but it doesn’t pass to anyone. It’s just mine,” he recalls about the way he told his friends in small Ibiraçu, north of Espírito Santo.

Until the last November 13, 2021, Roberta didn’t know anyone with a language like hers. He thought it was “very rare”, something he discovered in childhood and learned to live with.

But 8.2 million views and 4,000 comments later, the car washer unwittingly, with a video on TikTok, created a network of information and support among people with geographic language.

“Many people came to me. There was a very striking message, from a person who didn’t know what it was, but she also had it and found out because of my ‘stupid’ video. I read it right away and cried,” says Roberta.

In the post comments, one user wrote: “One of the most needed videos of my life. I never understood why my language was what it was.” Another added, “I found out there’s a name for it. I thought I bit my tongue when I slept.”

On Google, the number of searches in Brazil for the term “geographic language” reached a historic peak on November 14, exactly one day after Roberta published the video.

According to dentist Helenice Biancalana, director of prevention and health promotion at the São Paulo Association of Dental Surgeons (APCD), many people have the condition and don’t know it. Recent surveys carried out at the APCD faculty estimate that between 2% and 3% of Brazilians (potentially up to 6 million people, according to these estimates) have a geographic language, he reveals.

“The population is still not educated enough about oral health, do self-examination, observe the mouth daily and seek a professional. The diagnosis must be made by the dentist,” says Biancalana.

But what is ‘geographical language’?

This benign—that is, non-severe—condition is also known as migratory erythema or migratory glossitis.

The “migration” in the name is due to variation in appearance, duration and location of the lesions. For example, it can occur for a week in one part of the tongue, disappear and then appear elsewhere. The “geographic” is related to the relief and drawings as “maps” that form on the surface.

Lesions in patients are a result of the loss of filiform papillae, small bumps that we all have on the back of the tongue (look at yours very closely in the mirror and you will see them).

They appear as red, sharply demarcated areas, sometimes with jagged white edges.

“It’s not a disease, it’s a feature that can be temporary or permanent [como no caso de Roberta]. In the geographical language, there are depapillary regions, which are smooth, with more reddish areas”, explains dentist Helenice Biancalana.

In people who have the condition, some factors can trigger “crises”, with the appearance or greater intensity of injuries, such as stress, anxiety and a very acidic diet.

The exact cause of the condition is still unknown, according to the American Academy of Oral Medicine. But some factors are pointed out with possible relationships, such as psoriasis, dermatitis, allergies, hormonal disorders and genetics.

In Roberta’s case, she is not aware of anyone in the family who does. The parents say that as a baby they noticed the lesions on the tongue and that they soon received the diagnosis. At age 7, the young woman remembers having a conversation with her mother, who explained why she was “different”.

“Until then, I thought that everyone’s tongue would burn when they took something acidic,” he says.

This sensitivity is one of the most common characteristics of those who have a geographic language. To this day, Roberta avoids citrus foods, such as pineapple and lemon, orange or “passion fruit juices”. Food that is too hot can also cause bloating.

On social media, Roberta responds to followers who tell her to ‘brush her tongue’ Image: BBC News Brazil

How to deal?

As a teenager, a boy who was interested in staying with Roberta took a survey: he sent a friend to ask the girl if what she had in her tongue was contagious – the answer is no.

Episodes like this, of questioning, are not rare in the life of the young Espirito Santo. But, armed with information, she says that she always knew how to cope.

“I always came across people who understood. When I met someone, I already explained not to scare them. I was never ashamed and I never stopped to think about the size of the problem that language can be for a person”. Until the publication of the video…

“People talked to me in private about the shame they felt and the prejudice they themselves had about them. I tried to talk to them about it,” he says.

Many of the “negative comments” associate the condition with poor hygiene and bad breath. But dentist Helenice Biancalana explains that things are not necessarily related.

“The tongue can cause bad breath if it is not properly sanitized. What can happen in cases of people with a geographical tongue is that, due to sensitivity, they are not able to brush their tongue properly. Therefore, it is important to seek professional guidance on the oral hygiene”, he explains.

The basic guideline is to use a soft brush, be careful not to cause bleeds, and always make sweeping movements from the highest point to the tip. The use of non-alcoholic mouthwash can complete the cleaning.

With her new 20,000 followers, Roberta – probably the first “geographical language influencer” – thinks how to keep talking about the subject: “It’s very unexplored, it’s much more common than it sounds. After the video, I even heard from people I knew that have”.