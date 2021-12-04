George Clooney reveals that he has denied a commercial of 198 million reais; know the reason

For those who can! George Clooney is one of Hollywood’s best-known actors and a face stamped on advertising. But it’s not just any company that conquers the heartthrob, ok?! In an interview with ‘The Guardian’, released this Friday (3), the star said that he has already denied an advertisement worth US$ 35 million (approximately R$ 198 million), for not agreeing with the contracting party’s history.

According to the actor, the company’s proposal was analyzed and he and his wife, Amal Alamuddin, a human rights lawyer, did not like it. “I was offered $35 million for a day’s work on an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal (Clooney, the human rights lawyer he married in 2014) about that and we decided it’s not worth it. Was [associado a] a country that, although an ally, is sometimes questionable, so I thought, ‘Well, if you take a moment’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it’“, said.

Discreet about his personal life, Clooney gave some details about his children, the twins Alexander and Ella. “Our children are very different from each other, it’s like they’re night and day. Alexander loves to laugh and Ella is very serious, always making sure people follow the rules. They are really born with their personalities!“he observed.

As a big star, many might think the actor has a legion of employees to help raise the little ones, but he assures you that’s not the case. “We don’t do that because it’s very important for Amal [estar envolvida]. We have a babysitter four days a week and the rest of the time it’s just us. And during the quarantine it was just us – for a whole year! I felt like my mother in 1964, washing dishes and doing six loads of laundry a day.“, he reported.

George and Amal were married in 2014, but before that, the star was known for his bachelor image. In the newspaper, he told what impressed him about his current wife, to win him over when he reached the age of 53. “I had been dating for a long time. But she is a very impressive person! She’s beautiful, smart, funny. I fell in love right away and got married after six months. And now we’re having so much fun“, the heartthrob melted. How sweet!