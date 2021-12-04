Globo invites Roberto Carlos to the studios to record an unprecedented special · TV News

With the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, Globo summoned Roberto Carlos to the station’s studios to record the unprecedented year-end special. The program will air on December 22 and will feature longtime partners of the King, such as Erasmo Carlos and Wanderléia.

“It’s an important message for Roberto Carlos to do the special again, there is no end of the year without the King. The public can expect a lot of emotion with these reunions in a show that is being done with great care and bringing a message of hope”, said LP Simonetti, artistic director of the Special Roberto Carlos, in a press release.

In addition to the Jovem Guarda stars, the special will feature performances by the King with Fafá de Belém, Jota Quest, Liah Soares, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo, Sandy, Lucas Lima and the Resgate Para a Vida choir. Eduardo Lages will be the conductor responsible for the presentations.

In 2019 and 2020 Globo did not air unpublished specials by the singer. In the pre-pandemic year, the station broadcast excerpts from the artist’s concerts performed in Curitiba, Miami, New York, Lisbon, Madrid and London.

The following year, the advance of the sanitary crisis and the then lack of vaccination against the virus caused the station’s management to resort to the trunk and rerun the 2011 special, recorded in Jerusalem.