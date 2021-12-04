GO: Housekeeper suspected of killing the pregnant woman surrenders after six days on the run

Homeowner Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, turned himself in to the police this Saturday (4), in Gameleira de Goiás (GO). He is suspected of killing his pregnant wife, stepdaughter and a farmer, on the 28th of this month, in Corumbá de Goiás (GO), and he was at large.

According to TV Globo, Wanderson passed by a woman’s house and reportedly announced a robbery and threatened her with death. The woman would have talked to the caretaker and convinced him to turn himself in. Afterwards, the woman called her husband and took Wanderson by car to the police station.

According to the Civil Police, Wanderson is suspected of killing Ranieri Aranha Figueiró, aged 19, who was pregnant, his stepdaughter Geysa Aranha, aged 2 years and nine months, and farmer Roberto Clemente de Matos, aged 73.

Sucking the Military Police, Ranieri and Geysa were stabbed to death. Roberto Clemente, on the other hand, was shot in the head. The man also allegedly tried to rape Roberto’s wife, who was shot in the shoulder, pretended to be dead and then asked neighbors for help.

According to the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás (TJGO), Wanderson is facing a lawsuit for attempted murder. In 2019, he tried to stab a female relative. There is still no sentence for this charge. He was even detained in the Prison Unit of Goianápolis and, in testimony, admitted the crime.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

