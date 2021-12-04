Godfall Challenger Edition comes to PS Plus with no main campaign

To the delight of some and the sadness of others, Sony finally released today (1) the list of games that make up PlayStation Plus for December 2021, which includes LEGO DC Super Villains, Deadly Shell and Godfall… or nearly so.

A closer look at the PlayStation Blog Brasil post shows that Godfall will enter the catalog with your Challenger Edition for PS5 and PS4, which is somewhat disappointing, as it only features three modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones and Ascended Tower of Trials, which are part of the endgame.

The Godfall endgame awaits you in Godfall: Challenger Edition, which puts players at the highest level and gives them access to powerful weapons and abilities. And it all comes to PlayStation Plus this month. Full details: https://t.co/eYZDPpb7EX pic.twitter.com/e9i9acERQC — PlayStation Brazil (@PlayStation_BR) December 1, 2021

With that, your character immediately receives a lot of equipment, weapons and abilities to be able to play cooperatively with up to two people the advanced levels after the end of the game, without being able to touch the main campaign.

Despite having cross-play support across generations, you can’t help but feel that this game is just a demo of luxury among Plus titles for the month, giving just a taste of the world of RPG and fantasy action in third. person of Godfall.

But what about you, what did you think of this unusual decision? Are you satisfied with this month’s game selection? Will install and play the Challenger Edition? Comment below!