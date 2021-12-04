Google will create time crystals with quantum computers

In partnership with Stanford University, Google wants to create the crystals in computers

The team’s idea is to explore new systems in the field of condensed matter physics

The creation of a new phase of matter called “time crystal”

There is a huge global effort to design a computer capable of harnessing the power of quantum physics to perform calculations of unprecedented complexity. Although technological obstacles still prevent the creation of such a quantum computer, today’s first prototypes are still capable of remarkable feats.

For example, the creation of a new phase of matter called “time crystal”. Just as the structure of a crystal repeats itself in space, a time crystal repeats itself in time and, most importantly, it does so infinitely and without any additional input of energy – like a clock that runs forever without batteries. The quest to realize this phase of matter has been a longstanding challenge in theory and experience – one that has now finally come to pass.

In research published on November 30, 2021 in the journal Nature, a team of scientists from Stanford University, Google Quantum AI, Max Planck Institute for Complex Systems Physics and Oxford University detail the creation of a time crystal using quantum computing Google’s Sycamore hardware.

For the team, the excitement of its achievement lies not only in creating a new phase of matter, but in opening up opportunities to explore new regimes in its field of condensed matter physics, which studies the new phenomena and properties brought about by collective interactions. of many objects in a system.

Time crystals are the basis of physical studies in the last decades

The basic ingredients for making this time crystal are the following: the physical equivalent of a fruit fly and something to kick it. The fruit fly of physics is the Ising model, a long-standing tool for understanding various physical phenomena – including phase transitions and magnetism – which consists of a network where each location is occupied by a particle that may be in two states, represented as a spin up or down.

Stanford professors and students were studying localized systems of many bodies out of balance — systems where particles get “stuck” in the state they started in and can never relax into an equilibrium state. They were interested in exploring the phases that can develop in such systems when they are periodically “kicked” by a laser.

Not only were they able to find stable phases of imbalance, they also found one in which the spins of the particles alternated between patterns that repeat in time forever, in a period twice as long as the laser conduction period, thus forming a crystal of time.

Periodic kick sets pace for dynamic

The periodic kick of the laser sets a specific rhythm for the dynamic. Normally, the “dance” of the spins should synchronize with this rhythm, but in a time crystal it doesn’t. Instead, the spins change between two states, completing a cycle only after being kicked by the laser twice. This means that the “time translation symmetry” of the system has been broken.

Symmetries play a fundamental role in physics, and are often broken down – explaining the origins of regular crystals, magnets and many other phenomena; however, the translation’s symmetry in time stands out because, unlike other symmetries, it cannot be broken in equilibrium. The periodic kick is a loophole that makes time crystals possible.

Doubling the period of oscillation is unusual but not unprecedented. And long-term oscillations are also very common in the quantum dynamics of low-particle systems. What makes a time crystal unique is that it’s a system of millions of things that show this kind of combined behavior, with no energy coming in or going out.

Between the development of this blueprint for a crystal time and the quantum computer experiment that brought it to reality, many experiments done by many different teams of researchers reached several crystal milestones almost in time. However, providing all the ingredients in the recipe for “localization of many bodies” (the phenomenon that allows for an infinitely stable time crystal) remained a major challenge.