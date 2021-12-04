Grazi Massafera voices with Preta Gil and Manu Gavassi. Photo: Francisco Cepeda / AgNews

This Thursday night, December 2nd, Grazi Massafera sang with Manu Gavassi, Black Gil and Marina Lima. They were present at the dissemination of the new collection of a chain of department stores. The singers also performed in a pocket show during the event, alongside Marina Lima.

The collection’s presentation had different inspirations. For example, Manu Gavassi chose the pieces thinking of Fernando de Noronha and the funkeira was inspired by Rio de Janeiro. The pieces, then, are different by themselves and the looks of the artists within the event were so different that it was even possible to notice how they clashed with each other.

Ludmilla performed with a group of dancers in a super pocket. At the end of the songs, she still posed with her middle finger pointed at the cameras. The act could only be unique, but it currently has quite a context. After all, the act showed quite a resistance from the singer, who has been involved in the promotion of black artists in the Brazilian music industry, after not being nominated in the main categories of the Multishow 2021 Award.