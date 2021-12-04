Grêmio player climbed to Douglas Costa’s vacancy

Jhonata Robert is expected to be Douglas Costa’s replacement for the match against Corinthians. The Grêmio athlete took the field and a few minutes later he scored a great goal from the middle of the street, basically climbing to the next match.

Taking into account Douglas Costa’s poor performance, many would want him to leave the team for the next game. But, as he took the third yellow card, he ended up making Mancini’s decision easier. Just as the goal scored by Jhonata Robert also ended up making it easier, for Vagner Mancini to choose who will play in place of Douglas. Even at the press conference itself, the coach confirmed who should be the replacement.

“The natural tendency is for Jhonata Robert to take his place. But until the match, we will study Corinthians a lot, understand the strategy, to make the best decision”, said Vagner Mancini.

However, as Alisson turns and moves in the starting lineup, even though Jhonata has all the merits to assume the role, we can’t doubt that Alisson will win her. Well, there is always that speech that Alisson is a tactical player who helps the defense.

Jhonata Robert has an average season for Grêmio, played only 17 games, scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist. However, Douglas Costa has lower numbers than the youngster, as he played 27 games, scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists. So, the exchange will not be so negative for the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

A similarity between Jhonata Robert and Douglas Costa is the shot from outside the area. However, according to the goal scored yesterday (2), it seems that Jhonata’s foot is much more calibrated than Douglas Costa’s.

