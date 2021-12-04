Gringo is ready to take over Flamengo in 2022 | Flemish | Gringo | Carlos Carvalhal

Flamengo, after several rumors, seems to have advanced for a new coach for the year 2022. Fla’s board of directors is looking to find a preferred gringo name, since they are more up-to-date than the options available in the Brazilian market.

Marcelo Gallardo, who left River Plate, was Flamengo’s great dream, but interest cooled with the Argentine’s high salary demand. In the media, they talk about amounts above R$ 3 million a month, as he likes to rely on his technical committee.

Jorge Jesus, this one, the biggest dream of the carioca club’s fans, is also far away. The guy has no plans to leave European football at the moment and focuses only on the Champions League and the rest of the season with Benfica.

Carlos Carvalhal wants to train Flamengo

Without Gallardo and without Jorge Jesus, the name of Carlos Carvalhal is, at this moment, the most quoted to assume Flamengo. The newspaper ‘Extra’ reports that Carvalhal is willing to accept a proposal from Flamengo to lead Brazilian football in 2022. The name of the coach has always been a target of the Rio club even before this year, but an agreement was never sealed due to pandemic reasons in Brazil.

The fact that Carlos is employed in Portuguese football could undermine a possible agreement between the parties. However, the same newspaper guarantees that the coach is willing to enter into an agreement with Braga to take over Mais Querido.