Group of benefactors harshly criticizes and opposes the proposal to create the SAF in Vasco | Vasco

A group of 61 recipients and great recipients of Vasco published, this Friday, an open letter with harsh criticism of the way in which the administrative direction has been conducting the process for the club to become a SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol). Last Monday, president Jorge Salgado submitted a request for approval of the constitution of a club-company to the presidents of powers Carlos Fonseca (Deliberative Council) and Antônio Peralta (Beneficiary Council).
The document published on Friday states that the move to create a SAF one day after the end of Series B, in which Vasco was ranked 10th, is an “attempt to respond to the failure carried out by the authors, with the apparent intention of demonstrating the attitude absent for an entire season and making use of the fans’ natural anxiety, in order to receive desperate supporters”.
+ Understand the project and the next steps for Vasco to become a club-company
Jorge Salgado delivered the request for the constitution of the SAF last Monday — Photo: João Pedro Isidro/Vasco
The letter, signed by 33 great benefactors and 28 benefactors, mostly in opposition to Jorge Salgado, cites the lack of transparency in the project presented by the direction, “fuzzy sections”, and emphasizes that, unlike São Januário and the headquarters of Lagoa and Calabouço, the club did not protect the CT, built with money from the fans. Finally, all benefactors who signed the letter affirm that they are opposed to the proposal presented by Vasco’s board.
+ Chairman of the Deliberative Council says that the division of assets between Vasco and SAF should guide debate in the body
In an interview with ge, this week, the vice general Roberto Duque Estrada and the Legal VP, Zeca Bulhões, stated that the request to the Deliberative Council to vote on the creation of the SAF is a kick-start for the project. And, after approval, the club will create study groups to assess the viable model for Vasco to become a club-company.
Group of benefactors opposes the creation of SAF in Vasco — Photo: Reproduction
Group of benefactors opposes the creation of SAF in Vasco — Photo: Reproduction
Group of benefactors opposes the creation of SAF in Vasco — Photo: Reproduction
Group of benefactors opposes the creation of SAF in Vasco — Photo: Reproduction
Group of benefactors opposes the creation of SAF in Vasco — Photo: Reproduction
Group of benefactors opposes the creation of SAF in Vasco — Photo: Reproduction