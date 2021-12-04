Guedes admits “strong slowdown” in the Brazilian economy in 2022

posted on 12/4/2021 06:00



After a disappointing result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third semester, confirmed by data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes admitted that the Brazilian economy is in a technical recession, with two quarters of consecutive decline, and that there will be a “strong deceleration” next year.

“A Faria Lima, bankers are predicting lower growth. It is natural, it is the point of view of financiers. Of course there will be a strong slowdown, because interest rates are rising. Inflation has risen. Again, we are doing the right thing. The important thing is not the forecast, it is doing the right thing”, declared the minister, during his participation in the Annual Meeting of the Chemical Industry.

Guedes also commented that the government made a “depoliticization” of the currency by approving the formal autonomy of the Central Bank (BC). “On the one hand, we have a deceleration factor, which is the role of the Central Bank to fight inflation, but, on the other hand, we have a factor for sustaining growth, which is the investment rate,” he said.

The minister also said that the investment rate in relation to GDP reached 19.4% in the third quarter and should reach 20% in 2022. He blamed the drought for the negative results of agriculture, which had a drop of 8% in in relation to the previous quarter and 9% in relation to the same period last year — which caused an impact of 0.5 percentage point in the decline in GDP.

lack of control

For Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset, the biggest concern of the financial market is with the possibility of fiscal lack of control. He explained that the market does not look down on Auxílio Brasil, but fears, especially in an election year, “an opening to a dangerous spending space for Brazil’s profile.

In this sense, Guedes’ performance does not inspire confidence. “The market always saw in him (Guedes) the defender of the fiscal premise within the government, which fought for it and, suddenly, the hours fell”, observed Vieira. “The expectation was that he would own the key to the safe, but the market lost confidence in him.”

The economist, Gabriel Lago, founding partner of The Hill Capital, says that the country’s economic situation will remain unfavorable, as the increase in interest rates will reflect in lower growth. “While the interest rate is rising, or very high, there is no growth, there will only be GDP if the interest rate falls.”

Lago also believes that the promises made by the Economy Minister, who are betting on expressive growth in the coming years, starting in 2022, are empty. “He (Guedes) is giving an explanation for something that will not happen. The government has actually been doing some things, but what is happening now will not reflect on the country’s growth. In 2022 we will have a year of GDP close to zero”, stated.