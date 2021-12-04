Guedes bets on growth and criticizes ‘infernal noise of politics’ – News

Even with the 0.1% drop in GDP in the 3rd quarter and the revisions by the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) that show that the employment balance in Brazil in 2020 was negative, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, returned defending, this Friday (3), the idea that the country is at the pace of economic growth and that different versions represent false narratives of those who “are wanting to destroy a growth dynamic that we are recomposing”.

“I’m not smug saying that Brazil is the greatest country in the world, that it’s doing the best job. I’m not saying that. I’m just fighting the false narratives, of those who climbed onto corpses to make politics,” he said during the Annual Meeting of the Chemical Industry. Guedes affirmed that it is necessary “to resist pessimism, political narratives, the infernal noise that politics has been making about the Brazilian economy”.

The minister rejected the indicators that predict low growth in 2022 and maintained that this will be another pessimistic forecast that will fail. “There’s disgrace for next year. In the first year, they said we couldn’t make the reforms. We did. In the second year, the pandemic arrived. We would fall 10% and go into depression — we fell 4% and came back in V , as I said,” he claimed, adding that “Brazil is doomed to grow” and predicting that in 2022 GDP should reach 20%.

To justify the drop in GDP in the 3rd quarter, Guedes stated that it is a localized drop and that it “dissipates”, driven by the agricultural sector, which fell 8% in this period and was already experiencing a decline. “That’s how Brumadinho was: a terrible tragedy. The GDP dropped and, in the second half, it was already returning, right at the beginning of our government. This impact of agriculture is the same. It is diluted. In three, four months, it was diluted. We have to look at the investment rate, which is at its peak and since 2014 has not been at such a high level.”

“We came out of rock bottom, and the economy is on its feet again,” Guedes said. “It is inevitable. We are resuming growth, leaving a cyclical recovery phase, based on income transfers, and moving towards sustained growth,” added Guedes, who is betting above all on increasing investments with the privatization policy.

Privatization

In the minister’s assessment, the way out lies in privatization and in the regulatory frameworks that allow for this transition. Guedes cited the sanitation framework and said that the measure was decisive for the investment, which, in one month, surpassed the entire annual public budget that could be allocated to companies in the sector.

“The exit is through the private sector. Electricity, energy, airports, chemical sector. We are all increasing our investment forecast,” he said. The minister also predicted that the government would end without airports managed by the public sector. “All airports will be private.”

Renovations

Still criticizing the indicators that show a fiscal imbalance, Guedes stated that the government was able to “control the four major public expenditures”. He cited the social security reform, the change in fiscal and monetary policy dosages to balance interest on debts, civil servant salaries, with increases frozen during the pandemic, and the PEC dos Precatório as a victory to include the payment of debts of the Union in the public spending ceiling.

“We would like it to go on forever, but they only approved it until 2026”, said Guedes about the PEC dos Precatório, considering that the final version of the text approved by the lawmakers was “satisfactory”. With the measure, Guedes said that it will be possible to pay for Brazilian Aid in the amount of R$ 400, in addition to investing in vaccines and maintaining the tax exemption for the 17 sectors of the economy currently benefiting from the tax exemption.

On the other hand, the minister pressed for discussion of the Income Tax and administrative reforms. As for the first, the proposal is to tax dividends by at least 15% and reduce the contribution of salaried workers and the taxation of companies. “It is not an act of intelligence to sabotage the reform as it was done.”

“It is within companies that everything happens: investment, innovation, increased worker productivity, job creation. We have to reduce taxes within companies.” The counterpart is to tax the affluent owner. “For the super-rich, it is reasonable that before buying a plane, a speedboat, a country house, a castle in France, it is natural to pay 15% Income Tax, which is relatively low,” he said.

On the administrative reform, Guedes defended the proposal to “implement the improvement of evaluation and performance [do servidor] and control future expenditures in this sector without affecting any rights of current workers”.

With the pandemic, salary readjustments were frozen, which, according to Guedes, provided an improvement in the financial situation of 5,500 city halls. “At the same time, governors have never had so much cash,” he said. “This made it possible to control this third major source of expenditure, because wages returned to a level compatible with what is done in the private sector.”