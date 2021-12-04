Guedes on GDP: ‘Of course there will be a strong slowdown, because interest rates are rising’ | Economy

“A Faria Lima, bankers are predicting lower growth. It is natural, it is the point of view of financiers. Of course there will be a strong slowdown, because interest rates are rising. Inflation has risen. Again, we are doing the right thing. The important thing is not the forecast, it’s doing the right thing,” he declared, during his participation in an event for the chemical industry.

Guedes says that the version of the PEC dos Precatório approved by the Senate is ‘satisfactory’

He added, however, that the increase in the investment rate captured by the IBGE, to 19.4% of GDP in the third quarter of this year, against 16.4% in the same period in 2020, will act in the opposite direction, stimulating the level of activity.

“It is true that raising interest rates to fight inflation slows down [a economia], but it is also true that a 20% investment rate is a sign of growth ahead. We will have two forces fighting [alta dos juros limitando o crescimento e investimentos estimulando a atividade]”he declared.

Regarding the GDP decline in the third quarter, Guedes stated that this is related to the agricultural sector, “due to bad weather”.

“Nature thing, a chance, a sector [agricultura] fell 8%. The usual critics say that GDP has fallen, that there will be no growth, that there is no recovery in V. The recovery in V has already happened. We are talking about growth in the following year,” he said.

The statements were given a day after Minister Guedes himself said that Brazil would be “taking off again”. On the occasion, he mentioned the result of the collection of federal taxes, which registered a historic record in the partial from January to October.

Last month, the Ministry of Economy estimated that GDP will grow 5.1% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022. Expectations were much higher than expected by the financial market, which projected, at that time, a growth of 4, 88% for this year and 0.93% for 2022.

Last week, the market forecast for the expansion of the economy had already retreated to 4.78% this year and to 0.58% in 2022.

To combat inflation growth, which reached 10.73% in 12 months, in advance of the official November inflation, the Central Bank has been raising the economy’s basic interest rate in recent months.

In October, the institution raised the Selic rate to 7.75% per year for the sixth consecutive increase. The forecast of the financial market is that the rate ends 2021 at 9.25% per year and 2022 at 11.25% per year.

In the lecture given this Friday, minister Paulo Guedes said he would like to leave a “word of encouragement” to businessmen, so that they do not give in to “catastrophic forecasts” that, according to him, have haunted the government since its inception.

“This discrediting of doomsday predictions is basically what I’m doing. It doesn’t mean it’s the best government in the world, but it’s not as bad as they’re saying, either. [Empresários] continue to persevere, be resilient, because Brazil will grow,” he declared.

Guedes assessed that the country “may even grow less during the fight against inflation, but let’s get out of this hole”. “Brazil is no longer on the path of misery, Venezuela, Argentina, we are on the path of prosperity,” he added.

The Minister of Economy also commented on the approval, by the Federal Senate, of the PEC dos Precatórios. According to him, the version approved by the senators is “satisfactory to create feasibility of the annual budget and predictability of future expenses”.

“We know that spending on court orders will rise obeying the ceiling. This gives us predictability for at least four or five years. We would like it to go on forever, but they approved it until 2026. This is the opposite of what is being said in false and politicized narratives . They are called default PEC, when in fact this PEC prevents default,” he declared.

The PEC of precatório is the main bet of the government to support the social program Auxílio Brasil. The government’s expectation is that the project should make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget. It is a part of these resources that will be used to fund Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família.

The text had already been approved by the Chamber. However, as it underwent changes in the process by the Senate, the PEC will once again be analyzed by the deputies.

According to the proposal under discussion in the National Congress, court orders above R$ 66 million will be limited and paid through negotiation; debt relief; or acquisition of public assets (such as real estate or privatizations).

According to the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Senate, if passed in Congress, the PEC dos Precatórios could generate a “snowball” of R$ 850 billion in judicial orders not paid until 2026, due to the limitation of values ​​to get paid.

For the agency, in addition to generating a “snowball” of unpaid debts, the proposed changes in the PEC would also raise the so-called “fiscal risk”, that is, the negative perception of investors about public accounts, raising interest rates and limiting the growth of the Brazilian economy.

Paulo Guedes assessed that, with the previous rate of increase in precatório, inflation would rise, there would be a threat of not receiving these court rulings, and this would generate a threat of default.

“The PEC is to put a ceiling on court orders, to discipline, not to pierce the ceiling. They are paid in cash to the ceiling, for the most fragile Brazilians, and we are going to put up the best law firms, with billionaire funds, who buy precatory, transform large offices and large banks into agents of transformation of the State. Are you in a hurry? Buy the Post Office, Eletrobras, disinvestment programs in real estate, help transform the State,” he said.

According to the proposal approved by the Senate, the amount that exceeds the fixed annual payment of court orders may be negotiated with the government through the acquisition of assets, such as real estate, or participation in concessions and privatizations, among others.