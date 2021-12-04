Gulliver, 1st dog of William Bonner and Fátima Bernardes dies

William Bonner and Fátima Bernardes’ first dog died this Friday (03/12). The announcement was made by the former couple’s daughter, Beatriz Bonemer, through her Instagram. Gulliver was the family’s first pet and during the divorce process between the journalists he stayed with Fátima Bernardes.

Last Thursday, Beatriz Bonemer had already surprised followers by expressing concern for Gulliver, who, according to her, did not yet have a closed diagnosis about her health. Less than 24 hours later came the news of the dog’s death. The daughter of Fátima Bernardes and William Bonner left her homage to the pet.

“The house is less happy today with your departure Gulliver. Flora and Chantilly will take a while to understand that you’re not coming back, but they’ll be fine with their big brother taking care of them upstairs. It was all very fast, but I’m reassured that you suffered little and that you were the happiest dog I’ve ever met. My memories will always be yours chasing your toy (your biggest addiction) and bringing it all frilly in our lap; swimming in the pool to cool off from the heat; and asking for affection with its huge paw. You left much sooner than I would have liked but you’ve made us all happy every day since you got here at home. Forever my childhood dream and the love of my life. Thank you very much to all the veterinarians and staff who helped us a lot during this intense week”, he declared in a post.

William Bonner was also keen to leave his farewell to his longtime partner on his Instagram account. Those who followed Bonner on social media saw the affection that the presenter had for the pet.

“A lot of nice people will have fun with him there. Around here, the nostalgia will not be greater than the affection”, he said.

