Hamilton and Verstappen prepare “final” and exchange gearbox in Jeddah

Mercedes and Red Bull decided to exchange their gearboxes before the Saudi Arabian GP (Photo: AFP)

F1 IN ARABIA: HAMILTON DOMINATES, LECLERC BEATS FORTE | Briefing

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will compete at the Saudi Arabian GP with new gearboxes installed in their cars, replacing the part inaugurated at the Russian GP in both single-seaters. Both Mercedes and Red Bull decided to change, worried about a possible break in the decisive moments of the season. The Dutchman can even mathematically guarantee his first world title in Jeddah, although the possibilities are small.

The two drivers have the same situation in their components, as they needed to change at the same time: after the crash between them in Italy — when Verstappen’s car came over Hamilton’s Mercedes, which was touched on the head by one of the Dutchman’s tires. Thus, they have already completed the six races necessary to make the switch without punishment — Russia, Turkey, USA, Mexico, Brazil and Qatar.

Strong hit in Italy was the last moment Hamilton and Verstappen exchanged their gearboxes (Photo: Beto Issa)

On the first day of activities in Saudi Arabia, Hamilton finished both free practice in first place, while Verstappen was second fastest in the first session and fourth in the last. Valtteri Bottas occupied the position of second best driver in TL2, with the presence of Pierre Gasly in the top-3 with AlphaTauri.

THE Formula 1 picks up speed again in Jeddah this Saturday. Free training 3 will take place at 11:00 am (GMT-3), while the classification is scheduled for 14:00, always with live transmission from the subscription channel BandSports and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follows LIVE and in REAL TIME all track activities of the Saudi Arabia Formula 1 GP. Follow everything here.

Charles Leclerc suffered a massive accident at the end of TL2 in Jeddah (Video: Reproduction)

