Hamilton is called in by the FIA ​​after disrespecting yellow flags

The unbelievable: slow on the track, Lewis Hamilton hindered Nikita Mazepin (Photo: Reproduction)

HAMILTON AND VETTEL SAVE F1 WITH STAFF IN SAUDI ARABIA | GP at 10

The Saudi Arabian GP weekend has finally met the controversy that has been rallying around the Formula 1 paddock in recent weeks, involving FIA stewards and title contenders. Lewis Hamilton was called up after the third free practice for possible disrespect to yellow flags in the session.

According to the statement issued by the FIA, the Mercedes driver was summoned to give explanations to the stewards about a possible breach of the rule in the TL3. The entity, however, did not say at what time of training the infraction would have occurred. The meeting between Hamilton and the commissioners will start at 1:00 pm (GMT-3), one hour before the start of qualifying. Therefore, it is not yet possible to say whether the Brit will return to the track already knowing the punishment or not.

Lewis Hamilton in free practice 3 in Jeddah (Photo: Mercedes)

The case recalls an incident that occurred with Max Verstappen in the last stage, in Qatar. The Dutchman from Red Bull disrespected yellow flags in the last attempt at qualifying in Losail and lost five grid positions, dropping from second to seventh.

In the same session this morning, Hamilton got into two straight mix-ups by being slow on the track with Pierre Gasly and Nikita Mazepin. The FIA ​​also called him in for explanations, mainly for hindering the two competitors who were at high speed on the dangerous and winding Saudi route.

The classification of the Saudi Arabian GP is scheduled for shortly afterwards, at 2 pm (GMT-3), with Band broadcasting on open TV, BandSports on pay TV and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Charles Leclerc suffered a massive accident at the end of TL2 in Jeddah (Video: Reproduction)

