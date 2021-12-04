Hamilton leads 2nd F1 practice in Saudi Arabia, with Leclerc crash | formula 1

Lewis Hamilton closed the Friday of the Saudi Arabian GP ahead, leading the second free practice of the stage with a best lap of 1m29s018. The Mercedes driver opened an advantage of just 0.061 to his teammate Valtteri Bottas. Pierre Gasly ousted Max Verstappen in the final half of the session, completing the top three places.

The practice was ended a few minutes ahead of schedule by Charles Leclerc hitting the wall. Extensive and narrow, the new Circuit of Jeddah has very few exhaust areas in its 27 corners and is surrounded by so-called SAFER barriers, a technology that helps to absorb large impacts using steel and foam.

Medium tires came into play, with Verstappen still ahead in the first ten minutes of practice: the RBR driver secured the lead with a lap of 1m30s104, which even dropped. Below him, Hamilton lost second place with the marks of Fernando Alonso and Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who alternated in position before Mercedes responded.

Mercedes’ answer came at the end of the first third of the practice: Bottas scored 1m29s079 to take the lead from Verstappen, but was soon overtaken by the seven-time champion, who put a tiny 0s061 advantage over his teammate and maintained the advantage despite his rival’s attempts , which later adopted the soft compounds.

In the last few minutes, Leclerc, who was in tenth place, lost the rear of the car on the exit of turn 22 and hit the barrier from behind, and then, sideways.

The impact destroyed the Monegasque’s Ferrari, but he managed to get out of the cockpit without any problems and was referred to the medical center for evaluation. The red flag prematurely ended training.

The third and last free practice of the Saudi Arabian GP will be this Saturday, 4, at 11:00 am (Brasilia time). ge accompanies in real time.

After Gasly stood out in TL1, it was the turn of his colleague Yuki Tsunoda: the Japanese temporarily occupied the lead before being beaten by Verstappen, with a difference of 0s3. Despite dropping to fourth with the return of Hamilton and Bottas, the AlphaTauri rookie remained in the top four in the first half of practice.

Afterwards, the Frenchman surprised him in the final third of the practice by setting the third best time and pushing the F1 championship leader to fourth place, with 0s1 over him; with soft tyres, the difference between Gasly and Hamilton was just 0.081.

The session that closed the day saw more errors than the first; even in the opening minutes, Verstappen almost ran off track in one of the few escape areas on the circuit. Later, Lando Norris also missed in turn 1, the same stretch where Hamilton abruptly passed over the zebras.

In the last ten minutes, Nikita Mazepin raised the only yellow flag of the session as he rolled out of turn 1. The Russian was crossed between the track and the exhaust area, but returned to the circuit.