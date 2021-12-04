Hamilton summoned by commissioners in Jeddah

Lewis Hamilton was summoned by the FIA ​​commissioners to explain the behavior in the third free practice this Saturday (04) in Jeddah.

Hamilton was called up by the stewards for two TL3 rule violations for the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​which put him at risk of a grid penalty.

Mercedes Briton may not have slowed his car enough after the appearance of the double yellow flag.

According to the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, drivers are required to “significantly reduce speed, not overtake and be prepared to change direction or stop” when double yellow flags are displayed.

A second call was issued by the stewards 20 minutes later for preventing Nikita Mazepin, who was approaching Hamilton at high speed and had to take evasive action.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:00 pm, Brasília time.

Any penalty would be a setback for Hamilton in the fight for the F1 title, with two rounds remaining this season. The Brit is currently eight points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

