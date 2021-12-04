‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has NOT Befriended a Cast Member

For fans of the saga ‘Harry Potter‘, one of the coolest aspects is that a large part of the cast kept their friendship off screen, as the trio of protagonists lived by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Even Tom Felton, interpreter of Draco Malfoy, continues to keep in touch with his colleagues.

Nonetheless, Radcliffe participated in the The Jonathan Ross Show and said that he did not maintain a close relationship with Robert Pattinson, the Cedric Diggory.

The stars acted together in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire‘, and it seems that a single film was not enough to create a connection between them.

“I would say our relationship is pretty weird. I remember when I went to New York to do my play Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and I saw a ‘Twilight’ billboard and I thought, ‘Damn, I know that guy!’ I hadn’t heard of the books at the time; and was totally out of this phenomenon. So it’s kind of weird. Robert and I are not close, we have a very strange relationship now because we only communicate through the media.”

Despite this, he said he considers Pattinson a great person.

“We’ve been bumping into each other for years. And everyone thinks we’re good friends, but I met him, worked with him and that’s it. But I think he’s a lovely guy.”

Speaking of the franchise, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone‘ celebrated 20 years of its first showing in theaters in November and, to celebrate, Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max presented fans of the saga with exclusive sessions of the film for the first time in 3D in theaters.

The action took place last Sunday, November 21, and the feature topped the ranking of most watched movies on Sunday, taking more than 325,000 spectators to movie theaters from all over Brazil to relive the magic of the Harry Potter universe.

The film has been shown in more than 900 rooms across the country, adding a box office of more than R$ 6.6 million reais.

To give you an idea of ​​its success, the film grossed almost twice as much as the other big premiere of the week, ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘ – which opened in third place with BRL 3.1 million reais.

First place at the box office went to ‘eternal‘, who has R$7 million reais.

Check out the TOP 10, according to FilmeB:

film income (BRL) 1 eternal 7,073,000 two Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 6,600,000 3 Ghostbusters – Beyond 3,110,000 4 Venom – Time of Carnage 783,000 5 The Addams Family 2 – On the road 728,000 6 marighella 715,000 7 last night in soho 446,000 8 Dune 275,000 9 the french chronicle 250,000 10 God is not dead – The next chapter 207,000