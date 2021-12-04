Hazelight loses “It Takes Two” brand to Take-Two Interactive

Facebook

It Takes Two, Josef Fares’ latest Hazelight game, was hit by a trademark claim by Rockstar’s Take-Two Interactive company. Grand Theft Auto.

It Takes Two was hit by a trademark claim shortly after it was released earlier this year. Records show that developer Hazelight was subsequently forced to relinquish ownership of the name.

A Hazelight spokesperson said the studio “cannot comment on ongoing disputes” but the team is “hopeful that this will be resolved”.

Even so, Hazelight did not dispute that it was forced to abandon the trademark on its game because of Take-Two – something that can be seen in this abandonment notice sent to the US Patent Office (via Eurogamer) shortly after the complaint. of Take-Two.

It is not yet known how this will affect Hazelight’s ability to sell or market It Takes Two currently, any plans to rename the game or ideas for any potential sequels.

It Takes Two is the latest victim of several Take-Two trademark and copyright claims, and just one of dozens of claims filed this year against a wide range of companies and products. Take-Two is behind lawsuits to challenge various names with connections to the words “rockstar”, “social club”, “mafia”, “civilization” and more.