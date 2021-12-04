He had an accident and was paralyzed: ‘With sport, my life is back’ – 03/12/2021

In May 2014, Lipe Magela, 30, had a motorcycle accident in Capão Redondo, south of São Paulo. It rained during the day and the asphalt was slippery. He tried to dodge a parked bus in the lane, but it skidded and fell.

“I didn’t hit anything, it was me and the ground,” he says. The problem is that, in the fall, the leg made a sudden forward movement and, as a result, Lipe broke three vertebrae, four ribs, dislocated his left shoulder and suffered a respiratory arrest on the way to the hospital.

He received rapid ambulance care and was taken to an emergency room, but no doctors were available. It was only at the second hospital that he found a team available to assist him. The first few hours were a lot of pain — although Lipe doesn’t remember very well.

Athlete suffered a motorcycle accident in 2014, when he was 22 years old Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

The medical team needed to drain the region of his chest to remove the blood in the region. After that, Lipe was hospitalized for 10 days without power even move your neck, just looking at the ceiling.

“I had to wait that long until my lung stabilized. If I went into an operating room to operate on my spine, the risk of losing my life was greater. It was the worst 10 days ever,” he says.

During surgery, doctors placed 10 screws, two plates and a rod in Lipe’s spine, who, at age 22, lost movement in his legs and became paraplegic. During this period, the team removed the drain that was on the side of his chest and, to avoid the risk of infections, he spent another seven days taking antibiotics in the hospital.

When he got home, reality hit him hard. “I couldn’t turn around in bed by myself. I didn’t have strength in my torso, in my entire body… I lost everything. When I sat down, in addition to feeling a lot of pain, I needed help from other people”, he recalls.

At the time, he lived with his mother and had a girlfriend. A physiotherapist would go to Lipe’s house to carry out the treatment sessions. She was the one who introduced him to the Lucy Montoro Rehabilitation Institute, a reference in rehabilitation, located in São Paulo.

Lipe went through three hospitalizations there: he stayed for a period and then went to “real life”. Then he would go back to the institute and tell him what he still needed to improve (climbing an escalator, for example). In addition to physical support, it also had assistance aimed at mental health.

Lipe trains paracycling from Monday to Saturday Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

“Sport has given me back my freedom”

At the institution, Lipe learned to climb into a wheelchair, fall out of it and come back, if that was the case. In all, the admissions lasted seven months, with small intervals between each one.

In rehabilitation, he started doing physical activities and it was there that he met the handbike, a bicycle adapted to be pedaled by hand. The athlete brakes and accelerates the bike with arms and hands, in addition to the strength of the trunk. At the beginning of practice, he did short turns, 15 to 20 meters. This lasted about 15 minutes.

With the sport I learned at Lucy Montoro, my life came back, even if in another way. The sport gave back the freedom that the accident had taken away: that wind in the face, without depending on anyone. Everything improved after that, including my self-esteem. And the body follows.

On the other hand, the experience on the streets of São Paulo —and other cities— is difficult, lacking accessibility. But this he also learned gradually, especially with the help of rehabilitation. “I usually say that I do my accessibility. It will take longer —to climb a ladder, for example—but I go up. I learned that a lot there. You have to figure it out.”

When he receives “pity or pity looks”, he doesn’t give much importance, he knows how to get around the situation: “Sports brought this”.

The handbike is used with the help of the trunk and arms; pedal is handmade Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Two years after the accident, Lipe broke up. He became single and more “loose”, in his words. After three months, he started a relationship and, after 1 year, he decided to get married. The couple just didn’t imagine that, at that moment, a pregnancy was on the way.

In October 2018, David was born. “It was a beautiful birth, wonderful. I can’t even describe it.” In May of this year, the couple decided to break up, but the boy, who is almost 3 years old, loves riding a bicycle with his father. Lipe says that his son learned to use the wheelchair before taking the first steps. “I get all goofy, of course,” he jokes.

Thanks to his son and paracycling, Lipe claims that “his life began” after the accident. The athlete even got a tattoo on his arm to remember the importance of the sport: after the bike, life came back.

Life really is a box of surprises. After the accident my life started. I became an athlete, got married, have a child, got divorced and live alone. In addition to training, I also work. It’s all very busy, but also pleasant.

Old love: Lipe always liked cycling

Lipe got a tattoo that represents the importance of cycling in his life right after the accident. Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

The love for the bike is not new. Since he was a child, he liked to fly a kite and go cycling. When he turned 18, he decided to buy a motorcycle and ended up putting the bike aside.

“After the accident, when I saw that I could still cycle, even with my hands, I thought: ‘This is what I want.’

Since then, everything has made sense in Lipe’s life again. With the help of the NGO Pernas de Aluguel, he started to participate in street races —where there is the category handbike. The point is that Lipe wanted competitiveness, something these races didn’t offer.

“They didn’t have other wheelchair users, at most two or three. That category was missing. I would start ahead, finish the race, win a medal and go home”, he says. In these situations, he took the opportunity to improve the test time.

Today, he is the 2nd in the national ranking

The problem is that, to be faster, he needed a handbike more modern and lighter —at the time, in 2017, the equipment the athlete wanted cost R$25,000. With the #PedalaLipe campaign, supported by the NGO, he raised R$16,000.

With over R$1,000 from his own pocket, he managed to buy a used bike, which weighs 14 kg. Before, I used a handbike of iron that weighed approximately 29 kg.

Currently, Lipe dreams of sponsorship and the chance to compete in the 2024 Paralympics Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Currently, Lipe has participated in several competitions, mainly national. These tests are usually divided into categories. Lipe competes in the H5 handbike, which includes athletes with paraplegia, unilateral or bilateral amputation, incomplete lower limb loss, among other conditions. In H1, for example, they are people with quadriplegia (no movement in the arms and legs).

In 2017, he was São Paulo champion in paracycling and Brazilian vice-champion in his category. In 2018, he was runner-up in the Panamericano de Paraciclismo. Today, it is in 2nd place in the national ranking in H5.

Lipe has already lost count of how many races and medals he has won since 2017 Image: Personal archive

“Since I entered high performance, I just haven’t been on the podium in two races: the first one I participated in, in 2017, and another one in 2019”, account.

The athlete trains from Monday to Saturday and the pedals last from 1:30 am to 4:00 am, 5:00 am (mainly on weekends). He does shooting training (interval), with long climbs and shooting. In addition, he works out at the gym and has nutritional monitoring. His longest race was 80 km, which he completed in less than 3 hours.

Now, he dreams of changing equipment and participating in the 2024 Paralympics

Lipe has always outlined several goals, which come “in parts”, according to him. “Before, my dream was to get into high-performance sport and I did it. Afterwards, it was to have good equipment, which I also did. I wanted to enter the national ranking and I did it. I dreamed of good results in Brazil, I did it too.”

The phrase “Pedala, Lipe” was used in a campaign to raise donations for a new bicycle Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Now, he dreams of a sponsorship to live through the sport —because in addition to training, he needs to work to support himself— and intends to change the equipment for a much lighter material —and much more expensive, around R$100 thousand.

Achieving this, he finally wants to participate in competitions outside Brazil and, thus, reach the Paralympics in Paris, in 2024. Pedal, Lipe!