HGE now only handles emergencies, urgencies must go to the UPAs; understand the difference

The largest hospital unit in Alagoas, the State General Hospital (HGE), has changed its service profile and now only receives patients who present emergency cases. Therefore, the Health Department of Alagoas (Sesau) warns the population about which situations should seek the unit. The other cases, understood as urgent, must be referred to the Emergency Care Units (UPAs).

Before, the HGE received all types of pathologies, but last Thursday (25th), the entrance to the Blue Area, which received emergency patients, was changed. Aiming to organize the Public Health Network and relieve the largest hospital unit in the State, the unit started to carry out risk classification and attend to emergency cases, directing those with urgency to seek the UPAs.

The difference between urgency and emergency is simple. It is understood as an emergency case the patient who needs immediate medical assistance, as the situation implies a high risk of death. Emergency cases, which are no longer treated at the HGE, are those in which the patient is not at risk of death, but which can progress to more serious complications, requiring referral to the hospital shift.

Examples of situations that require emergency care are: deep cut, electrical accident, sting or bite from venomous animals, hemorrhage [forte sangramento], acute myocardial infarction [dor forte no peito], difficulty breathing, food or drug poisoning, blood in vomit, urine, feces, severe allergic reaction, permanent high fever, seizures, severe pain in the chest, abdomen, head and others, physical aggression and car, motorcycle, running over, and falls and others.

Examples of urgent cases are: fractures, dislocations, sprains, bronchial asthma in crisis, psychiatric disorders, moderate abdominal pain, urinary retention in elderly patients, fever greater than 38 degrees for at least 48 hours, more than one vomiting episode within 12 hours.

The patient should not seek the HGE when suspected of having a urinary tract infection without warning signs, suspicion of pneumonia in a patient without signs of seriousness such as: dyspnea, mental disorientation/confusion, desaturation [saturação abaixo de 92% em ar ambiente], lowered level of consciousness or hypotension, in addition to headaches without associated seizures, no signs of neck stiffness or fever, no visual change or altered level of consciousness, patients with flu-like symptoms without warning signs and patients referred for elective evaluations .

They are also understood as urgent cases, patients to change the indwelling vesical tube or nasogastric tube, care for low back pain, joint pain and myalgia, patients with peripheral facial paralysis [Paralisia de Bell] already seen in the UPA who come for neurology evaluation, except when referred for suspected central facial palsy, patients with hypertensive peak without signs of severity, patients with otalgia or referred for ear lavage, conditions that are not urgent for evaluation as an ENT , which can be conducted at the level of primary care.

UPAs – Maceió has UPAs Jacintinho, Tabuleiro do Martins, Cidade Universitária and Jaraguá, built entirely with the State Government’s own resources. The capital also has the UPAs Trapiche and Benedito Bentes, which were equipped by the State and handed over to the population. In Maceió, the UPA Chã da Jaqueira is also being built, which should be inaugurated in early 2022.