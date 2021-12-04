High Selic raises cost of real estate financing – which will rise even more

The country’s main retail banks have been increasing interest rates on their mortgages since July 2021, according to a survey carried out exclusively by Melhortaxa for the 6 minutes. During this period, the Copom (Committee of Monetary Policy of the Central Bank) intensified the movement to raise the Selic rate, which culminated in the current level of 7.75%.

The main agents of the banking market, Itaú and Bradesco, increased, between July and September, mortgage loan rates from 6.9% to 8.3% and from 6.7% to 8.5%, respectively. Caixa readjusted from 6.25% to 7% and Santander, from 6.99% to 8.99% in the same period.

There are different options for indexing that those interested in taking out a real estate loan need to be aware of, warns the partner and co-founder of proptech Minha Casa Financiada, Vinícius Motta. The most popular in credit contracts of this modality is the TR (Reference Rate), charged together with the interest provided for in the contract. The IPCA and savings account are also linked to the debit balance in some offers. There are also the so-called fixed rates, which do not follow any index, but are usually higher.

“TR has been stable and practically zero for a few years. A rate linked to savings can vary in a short time, as we saw when the Selic rose from 2% to 7.75%, which directly affects the interest rate as a savings index”, he explains.

In the current macroeconomic situation in the country, the expectation is that the BC will continue to raise the Selic rate to curb price increases. Some analysts predict that interest rates will reach double digits in 2022. If this scenario is confirmed, credit options linked to indicators that are more susceptible to these movements, such as savings, will undergo immediate adjustments, recalls Priscilla Basso, real estate credit coordinator at Melhortaxa .

“Those who chose savings-linked financing will see the installments fluctuate upwards, as expectations are higher at the next Copom meetings. On the other hand, those who guaranteed a fixed rate months ago will not undergo corrections. It is important to say that there is no right or wrong, but different profiles of families and people seeking real estate credit. For those who have not contracted it yet, it is worth mentioning that the increase in the Selic rate has been reflected in a greater demand in the analysis process of borrowers who look for large banks.”

Although interest rates are the main indicator of the rates charged on real estate credit, the readjustments carried out by banks do not always occur immediately after an increase promoted by the Copom. In 2021, financing increased in July, months after the beginning of a series of Selic increases. However, the prospect of an increase in the cost of capital in the country in the near future has opened a “window of opportunity” for those who want to acquire real estate with the help of financial institutions, emphasizes Priscilla.

“We still have a window of opportunity to be used and it is interesting to guarantee the current rate. When interest reaches double digits, the situation will become less advantageous. The main factor to be observed is the CET (Total Effective Cost), the sum of all charges, taxes and fees that make up a loan or real estate financing. TR is a more attractive rate and a stagnant index; it is a security for those who opt for this rate”, he assesses.

