Hilarious video: cat does series of sit-ups to reach summer with six pack abs

Summer is approaching and the video of a kitten who was spotted doing sit-ups in a gym in China inspired netizens to do the same.

Captured by its owner’s camera, the fitness feline was apparently doing sit-ups at a gym in Jining City. A video was posted on the social network douyin with the caption: “Where did my fitness card go?”

However, apparently this isn’t the only time the brawny feline has paid a trip to the gym for a quick workout, as two other videos have also been posted.

In another video, his owner spotted his cat as he performed a set of 11 sit-ups, before rolling onto the mat and starting a second set of eight sit-ups before the video ended.

In the third video, he is seen working on another bench, toning his abdomen again. Chinese netizens made the videos go viral and quickly asked if the exercise junkie could offer private lessons.

Check out the video: