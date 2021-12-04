Home Remedies for Skin Burns, See How to Treat

Occasionally, in several activities, accidents happen with the sun or with a hot product that causes skin lesions. So, this Friday, December 3rd, at Casa & Agro, at Tecnonotícias, you will learn some tips for home remedies for skin burns. This way, you will have a fast and efficient treatment with simple ingredients.

In addition to being painful, lesions of this type can cause scarring if not treated properly. So, in this matter, you will learn home remedies for skin burns. Soon, you will get several alternatives that will leave you free of marks and will cause an immediate relief.

Before testing home remedies

Beforehand, as mentioned earlier, burns can become serious injuries with dire consequences. Therefore, only follow the home remedies below, if the skin is whole, without serious injury. Otherwise, you will need to see a doctor for proper care.

Banana peel

If you don’t need to go to the hospital, one of the first home remedies you should try is banana peel. However, before applying it, let running cold water run over the area for approximately 20 minutes. Then apply a banana peel with a coated gauze for 2 hours.

aloe

Another home remedy for burns is aloe, as it contains a substance called aloe poultice. Therefore, it becomes an excellent alternative for anyone who has sunburn, thanks to its moisturizing and calming properties that contribute to the healing process. For its application, just remove the gel from the aloe and apply as if it were a cream.

Lettuce

One more alternative to a home remedy for sunburn is lettuce. This vegetable rejuvenates the skin and relieves burn symptoms. For the process, you will have to place it over the lesion, dripping a little oil and a cold compress. The improvement of symptoms will be practically immediate.

Home remedies that should never be used

Finally, it is important to highlight that some popular notions should not be repeated when the subject is skin damaged by burns and home remedies for skin burns. Therefore, never apply butter, toothpaste, ice or egg whites. Because, contrary to traditional knowledge, these items cause irritations that contribute to the emergence of infections.

