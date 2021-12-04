Hospital triggers bomb squad after receiving patient with cannon projectile in the rectum | world and science

Employees at the UK’s Gloucestershire Royal Hospital had to call the bomb squad on Wednesday 1 after a patient reported to the emergency room with a WWII bullet inside the rectum.

“Police attended the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Wednesday [1º] in the morning, after being informed that a patient had presented himself with ammunition in the rectum,” explained the security forces in a statement.

However, before police and army specialists arrived, doctors had safely removed the object, local police reported. The anti-bomb team “arrived and confirmed that the ammunition was not active and therefore did not pose a danger to the public,” the corporation added.

The newspaper the sun he was the first to report the incident, ensuring that the patient, whose identity was preserved, explained to doctors that he had “slipped and fallen” on the artifact. According to the report, the man was cleaning his private arsenal of military collection objects when the accident occurred.

The ammunition was later identified as a projectile fired by anti-tank guns dating back to World War II. The 57mm howitzer, 17 cm long by 6 cm thick, was “a piece of blunt, pointed lead designed to go through the armor of a tank,” a military source told The Sun. The patient was discharged from the hospital. and must recover fully.