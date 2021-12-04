How best to spend the extra money?

The first installment of the 13th salary fell to Brazilians with a formal contract on November 30th. Payment is made in two installments, the next must be paid by December 20th. With the extra cash at the end of the year, what’s the best option: spend or invest?

First, it is necessary to consider the situation of each worker. After all, if you’re out of debt, with all your bills up to date, the extra money can be good money to guarantee your holiday gifts. On the other hand, if you have bills to pay, the best thing is to eliminate the debts before the year is over.

13th salary: how to spend it?

The first installment of the 13th salary is paid without discounts, that is, the worker receives the full amount. The second installment already has some discounts, so the value is lower. Those who already have more money in their account are unsure of what to do.

The experts’ tip is to invest at least a portion of the 13th salary in fixed income. It is a safe way to invest and yields more than savings, that is, it makes money pay off more. It can be, for example, the first step towards the reserve fund.

In addition, the money saved can be added to other savings for the purchase of a home, for example. But, despite the tips, the scenario of the Brazilian economy makes investment farther from the plans of many.

After all, a large part of the budget is already committed to basic expenses, leaving very little to invest. Just to give you an idea, today in Brazil there are more than 62 million people who have a dirty name. That is, they need to direct the money to keep their name clean.

For those in this situation, the best thing is to pay off the debt. If there is anything left, then start saving and then invest with new entries. The sooner you pay off the debt, the better it is to avoid high interest rates and the negative name.

Now if you have up-to-date accounts and intend to invest, first check your investor profile. If it’s more conservative, bold. All of this is important when deciding on the best investment.

For example, assets indexed to the IPCA are more attractive, according to experts. In the financial market, there are fixed-rate, post-fixed and hybrid bonds.