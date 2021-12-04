How having children changes women’s brains

7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Research reveals that after childbirth, a woman’s brain grows and acquires greater plasticity. But even mothers and fathers who have not had a pregnancy experience brain changes.

We all know that a woman’s body goes through several physical changes during pregnancy and after childbirth. But less well known is the fact that having a child also changes the structure of the brain. Scientists have found that even adoptive mothers and fathers also develop changes in their brains as a result of caring for their children.

In pursuit of these findings, BBC science journalist Melissa Hogenboom interviewed several experts dedicated to studying the effects of having children on the brain.

“The drastic changes in hormone levels during pregnancy influence a woman’s brain, preparing her for motherhood”, according to Piyoung Kim, a professor of psychology at the University of Denver, in the United States. “We found that, in the first few months of the postpartum period, mothers’ brains increase in size.”

For Kim, “this seems to directly contradict the common notion of the ‘pregnant brain'”, referring to the myth that pregnant women become “forgotten” and have difficulty concentrating.

But neuroscientist Ann-Marie de Lange, from the university hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland, explains that this is not a myth. According to her, “many women feel that their mental functions are not as good during this period and that their memory diminishes”.

De Lange suggests that the reason for this perception at a time when the brain is increasing in size “maybe because during this period the brain is shifting to start focusing on something else. There are studies showing that these changes are related to maternal behaviors, such as attachment to the baby”.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Changes occur in regions of the brain that help with child rearing.

brain changes

The two scientists and other experts were able to identify the regions of the brain where structural growth related to motherhood occurs.

Some of the affected regions are those related to the so-called reward circuit, which involves the prefrontal cortex and other smaller sections in the center of the brain. These changes make women feel more motivated to respond to their babies’ calls and be happier when they smile, for example.

There are also changes in brain regions related to emotional regulation, such as the amygdala and anterior cingulate cortex, which allow mothers to regulate their own distress in the face of the baby’s crying. And there is yet another change in the region of the prefrontal cortex that affects the ability to learn and make decisions, which helps the mother to choose the most appropriate response to a situation.

On the other hand, changes are produced in six different regions related to empathy, which help mothers to understand what their babies might be feeling. And finally, all the brain’s sensory regions—smell, taste, touch, sight, and hearing—are enhanced to help mothers interact with their newborns.

“If we analyze it from an evolutionary point of view, it makes sense that all the changes that promote the care and protection of the child are beneficial not only for the children, but also for the mother’s success in reproduction”, says De Lange.

According to the specialist, “some changes can be reversed after delivery, but others can persist during the postpartum period and even for several years.” Including those that affect women’s mental health.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Some changes in mothers’ brains persist for years during child rearing.

What experts don’t know for sure is whether these changes that last for years are a consequence of childbirth and its hormonal fluctuations or whether they are actually what we call “brain plasticity”: changes produced not by pregnancy but by the experience of raising children.

Brain plasticity (or neuroplasticity) is the process by which our brain reorganizes and modifies its network of neurons, in response to changes or internal or external factors.

Until recently, it was believed that only children were able to shape their brains in this way, but it is now known that many regions of the brain remain “plastic” — or can change — until adulthood. And there is evidence to show that raising a child causes changes in the brain.

“The more experience a mother has, the greater the connections between neurons in the regions of the brain that are important for raising children,” says Kim. And these changes can also occur in the parent’s brain.

Kim mentions a study carried out in Israel with couples of men who had recently had babies.

“It’s very interesting,” she says. “Not only did we see that both parents had a greater brain response to their baby, but also that the parent who was the primary caregiver demonstrated even more brain sensitivity than his partner.”

For Melissa Hogenboom, this demonstrates that having children changes the mother’s or father’s brain far beyond pregnancy — and it also proves that “women are not biologically destined to be the main caregivers of their children”.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Changes found in the parents’ brains mean that they can also act as caregivers for their children

“Pregnancy certainly prepares the body, but it’s clear that the timing and intensity of emotional bonds are related to how the brain changes,” she says.

amazing discovery

Studying the long-term changes caused by motherhood in women’s brains also led to an unexpected discovery.

Research by De Lange and his team at the University Hospital in Lausanne concluded that the brains of women who had given birth to multiple children looked “younger” than those of other women of the same age.

“They exhibited fewer brain changes like those that usually happen when we get older, such as gray matter atrophy or white matter reduction,” says De Lange. “This could indicate that having children at a younger age could potentially have a protective effect on the brain as we age.”

But the researcher clarifies that the benefits found were “very slight” and that having children when young is just one of the many factors that influence the way we age.

For this reason, De Lange points out that motherhood is also associated with higher levels of stress — caused by lack of sleep and reduced social interactions, for example — that affect the aging process, in addition to perhaps harming the mental health of some women.