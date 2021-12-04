How having children changes women’s brains

pregnant woman

Research reveals that after childbirth, a woman’s brain grows and acquires greater plasticity. But even mothers and fathers who have not had a pregnancy experience brain changes.

We all know that a woman’s body goes through several physical changes during pregnancy and after childbirth. But less well known is the fact that having a child also changes the structure of the brain. Scientists have found that even adoptive mothers and fathers also develop changes in their brains as a result of caring for their children.

In pursuit of these findings, BBC science journalist Melissa Hogenboom interviewed several experts dedicated to studying the effects of having children on the brain.

“The drastic changes in hormone levels during pregnancy influence a woman’s brain, preparing her for motherhood”, according to Piyoung Kim, a professor of psychology at the University of Denver, in the United States. “We found that, in the first few months of the postpartum period, mothers’ brains increase in size.”

For Kim, “this seems to directly contradict the common notion of the ‘pregnant brain'”, referring to the myth that pregnant women become “forgotten” and have difficulty concentrating.

